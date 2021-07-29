Marian Goodman Appoints Five Partners

“She wanted a solid structure for the artists to feel confident about the future of the gallery,” Kaiser said. “Artists approached us and asked that the doors stay open because it’s such a special place. “

How a generation of female gallery owners approach their heritage has been discussed in the art world. The Metro Pictures Gallery, founded by Helene Winer and Janelle Reiring, announced its closure in March after four decades of defending artists like Cindy Sherman and Sherrie Levine. Winer and Reiring told The New York Times they said whatever they wanted to say through the dealership. The following month, Paula Cooper named four new partners in her gallery as she moved away from certain aspects of the business, to focus on artists and setting up shows.

Changes in the small area of ​​midsize galleries have been factored into Marian Goodman’s restructuring, Kaiser said, especially as mega-dealers like Hauser & Wirth continue to flirt with the luxury industry and to move artists away from more traditional galleries.

Speaking to The Times in 2016, Goodman described his disdain for a booming art market and people who buy works, only to sell them soon after at auction for quick profits. “There are people who buy and sell art like it’s stock on ranches,” she said. But the gallery owner has always had an affinity for collectors who are committed to donating their works to museums, and she has excelled in advocating for artists like Marcel Broodthaers and Nan Goldin, who have stamina.

“In a gallery like Marian Goodman, there is never a hard sell. There is no one approaching you at the elevator, ”said gallery owner Jeffrey Deitch, who has collaborated with Goodman on past exhibitions and sees her as an inspiration. “She defined the contemporary gallery model as having the same standards of a large museum.”