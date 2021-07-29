Marian Goodman Appoints Five Partners
When she launched her business in 1977, Marian Goodman challenged the somewhat provincial tastes of an American market dominated by abstract expressionism and nationalism. In more than 40 years, his eponymous gallery has broadened the tastes of the art world with European exports such as works by Gerhard Richter and Pierre Huyghe.
Now nineties, the merchant has made decisions concerning the Marian Goodman Gallery, present in New York, Paris and London: five employees have received promotions, becoming partners, while Goodman has given herself a new title, general manager. It has also established an advisory committee of five long-standing staff to support partners.
“This announcement is really a formalization of what has already happened on the ground,” Goodman said in an email. “I will continue to perform my duties overseeing strategy, planning and operations. “
The five partners are directors Emily-Jane Kirwan, Rose Lord, Leslie Nolen, Junette Teng and Philipp Kaiser. Kaiser, a seasoned museum director and curator who joined the gallery in 2019, will also become president. He described his new roles, in a phone interview, as helping to manage the operations of the gallery while “fighting for the integrity that Marian stands for.”
“She wanted a solid structure for the artists to feel confident about the future of the gallery,” Kaiser said. “Artists approached us and asked that the doors stay open because it’s such a special place. “
How a generation of female gallery owners approach their heritage has been discussed in the art world. The Metro Pictures Gallery, founded by Helene Winer and Janelle Reiring, announced its closure in March after four decades of defending artists like Cindy Sherman and Sherrie Levine. Winer and Reiring told The New York Times they said whatever they wanted to say through the dealership. The following month, Paula Cooper named four new partners in her gallery as she moved away from certain aspects of the business, to focus on artists and setting up shows.
Changes in the small area of midsize galleries have been factored into Marian Goodman’s restructuring, Kaiser said, especially as mega-dealers like Hauser & Wirth continue to flirt with the luxury industry and to move artists away from more traditional galleries.
Speaking to The Times in 2016, Goodman described his disdain for a booming art market and people who buy works, only to sell them soon after at auction for quick profits. “There are people who buy and sell art like it’s stock on ranches,” she said. But the gallery owner has always had an affinity for collectors who are committed to donating their works to museums, and she has excelled in advocating for artists like Marcel Broodthaers and Nan Goldin, who have stamina.
“In a gallery like Marian Goodman, there is never a hard sell. There is no one approaching you at the elevator, ”said gallery owner Jeffrey Deitch, who has collaborated with Goodman on past exhibitions and sees her as an inspiration. “She defined the contemporary gallery model as having the same standards of a large museum.”
It’s that kind of insightful taste that some of Goodman’s new partners are hoping to keep the lights on.
“Ours is an old-fashioned value system,” Kaiser said, “I believe that’s what’s going to survive to the very end.”
