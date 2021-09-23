Marianna Iskander, Wikipedia’s next leader on preventing misinformation

Let us know your direction and vision for Wikimedia, especially in such a frightening information landscape and in this polarized world.

There are some fundamentals of Wikimedia projects, including Wikipedia, which I think are important starting points. This is an online encyclopedia. It’s not trying to be anything else. It certainly isn’t trying to be a traditional social media platform by any means. It has a structure led by volunteer editors. And as you know, the Foundation has no editorial control. This is a user-led community that we support and enable.

It begins with this idea of ​​fundamental transparency, in order to not only learn from what we are doing, but also how we continue to iterate and improve. Everything is cited on Wikipedia. This is debated on our talk pages. So while people may have different points of view, those debates are still public and transparent, and in some cases actually allow the right kind of back and forth. I think that’s what’s needed in such a polarized society – you have to make room for the front and the back. But how do you do that that is transparent and ultimately leads to a better product and better information?

And the last thing I would say is, you know, this is a community of extremely humble and honest people. As we look to the future, how do we build on the features this platform can continue to offer society and provide free access to knowledge? How do we ensure that we are reaching the full diversity of humanity in terms of who is invited to participate, what is written about? How exactly are we making sure that our collective efforts reflect more of the global South, reflect more women and reflect the diversity of human knowledge, to be more reflective of reality?

What is your view on how Wikipedia fits into the wider problem of online disinformation?

Many of the main features of this platform are very different from some traditional social media platforms. In case you misunderstand COVID, the Wikimedia Foundation has partnered with the World Health Organization. A group of volunteers came together called Wikiproject Medicine, which focuses on medical content and is creating articles that are monitored very carefully because these are topics you want to be careful about misinformation.