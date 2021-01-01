Mariappan Thangavelu silver: High jump silver for Mariappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics

Highlights India won 3 medals on Tuesday

India’s total number of medals in the Paralympics is 10

Thangavelu won a gold medal at the Rio Paralympics

Tokyo

Rio Olympic champion Mariappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar won silver and bronze medals respectively in the men’s high jump T42 event on Tuesday. With this, India’s total number of medals in the Tokyo Paralympics has reached 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar. The Prime Minister wrote in his tweet that this performance of the two of you will inspire the youth. Mariappan won the silver in the 1.86m, while Sam Grave of the United States jumped 1.88m in the third to win the gold. Sharad won the bronze medal with an effort of 1.83 meters.

Varun Bhati is ranked 7th out of 9 contestants

Third India and Rio 2016 Paralympic bronze medalist Varun Singh Bhati, who is the third participant in the event, is seventh out of nine participants. He failed to jump 1.77 meters.

These players have been placed in the T42 category

The T42 class includes athletes who have problems with their legs, leg length, muscle strength, and leg movements. In this class the players compete standing up. Earlier on Tuesday, shooter Singraj Adhana won a bronze medal in the men’s 10m air pistol SF1 event.

India has won 10 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics

India has won two gold, five silver and three bronze medals so far. Mariappan won a gold medal at the Rio Olympics. This is Mariappan’s second consecutive medal at the Paralympics.

Earlier on Tuesday, shooter Sinharaj Adana won a bronze medal in the men’s 10m air pistol SF1 event. India has won two gold, five silver and three bronze medals so far. Mariappan, who won a gold medal in Rio five years ago, was India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics.



Thangavelu lost his right leg at the age of five

Thangavelu’s right leg was amputated after he was crushed under a bus at the age of five. After his father left the family, his mother raised him alone. His mother worked as a laborer and later started selling vegetables. Mariappan’s childhood was spent in poverty and deprivation. Kumar, a resident of Patna, was paralyzed in his left leg after taking a fake dose of polio at the age of two. He has twice won a gold medal at the Asian Para Games.

