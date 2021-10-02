Marie Antoinette’s Letters to Her Beloved Swedish Count, Now Uncensored

The year was 1791, and while Marie Antoinette was not favored by the French, she did have a pen mate. Her confidante, Axel von Fersson, was a Swedish count, and one of the French queen’s close friends.

Between the summers of 1791 and 1792, although the queen was kept under close surveillance after a failed escape attempt, she still managed to hide the letter to the Counts of Farson. He copied the letters, which are now in the French National Archives. But by the time the letters were written and by the time they arrived in the archives, some mysterious actor censored the letters to spell out words and lines with a tightly looped circle of ink.

The contents of the censored lines – and the identity of the flamboyant scribbler – remained undiscovered by historians for nearly 150 years. In a paper published Friday in the journal Science Advances, scientists have now disclosed the revised contents of eight papers censored between Marie Antoinette and the Count of Fersson. The researchers used a technique called X-ray fluorescence spectroscopy, which can detect the chemical signatures of various inks without damaging documents.

The uncensored content of the letters reflects the depth of Marie Antoinette’s love for her close friend at a time of turmoil. But as for the gossip, the material doesn’t make it clear whether they had an affair.