Marija Sikak will be the first female chair umpire in the Wimbledon men’s final; Marija Sicak makes history: Maria Sisak to be women’s chair umpire in Wimbledon men’s final

Wimbledon
For the first time in Wimbledon history, the women’s singles final will feature the role of umpire. Wimbledon began in 1877. Maria Sisak, 43, of Croatia, will perform in Sunday’s match, in which Novak Djokovic will face Matteo Beretini at the All England Club.
Three years later, she played the same role in the women’s doubles final. She competed in the women’s singles gold medal match at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
