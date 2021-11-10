Marília Mendonça, Brazilian Pop Singer, Dies in Plane Crash at 26
Marilia Mendonsa, a popular Brazilian pop singer known as the “Queen of Sorrows” for her soulful, angry ballads, was killed in a small plane crash in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Friday. She was 26 years old.
The singer’s press office confirmed Ms. Mendonनाच्याa’s death, and her producer, Henrique Ribeiro, said; Her uncle who was also her assistant, Abigail Silvera Dias Filho; The pilot and co-pilot were also killed.
The plane was en route from the city of Goiania to Karatinga, where Ms Mendona was scheduled to perform at a concert on Friday night. No immediate word on the situation until the crash. Officials said They were investigating.
Ms. Mendonनाa was well-known in the Brazilian genre of Certanejo, a popular genre in Brazil.
An army of her fans found strength in the lyrics of her song, which urged women to reject bad and abusive relationships and told stories of flawed characters. She won the 2019 Latin Grammy for Best Sertanejo Album for “Em Todos Os Cantos”.
Ms. Mendonनाa was a social media sensation with 7.8 million followers Twitter, 22 million on YouTube and over 38 million on Instagram.
President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, Said on TwitterThe whole country is shocked by the news of the demise of one of the great artists of her generation, the young country singer Marilia Mendona, who won the love and admiration of all of us with her unique voice, charisma and music. “
Anita, a popular funk singer from Brazil, Said on Twitter: “I just found out. I can’t believe it. “
Some in Brazil’s cosmopolitan circles hailed Ms. Mendoza’s country ballads as “Brega” or Corny music, “NPR reported in 2019.
“Whether emotional or not, her songs convey a feminine perspective that is hardly heard in Sertenejo’s Massimo culture, and this has made Mendonनाa the leading voice of a new sub-genre called ‘feminizo’ – music for and for women,” NPR said.
Ms. Mendonsa was born on July 22, 1995, in the small town of Cristianopolis, in the state of Gois, Brazil, in the heart of Sertanejo. She started composing music when she was 12 years old and started writing songs for other artists in Sertenejo.
Ms. Mendonन्a, who has a 2-year-old son behind her, emerged as an icon of the music genre in 2016, with hit songs such as “Infuel” (Unfaithful) and “EU Sei de Cor” (I Know It By Heart). .
On Saturday, Ms Mendoza’s remains were flown to her home state, where about 100,000 mourners were expected to gather in her memory at a sports event in Goiियाnia, the state capital of Gois.
Ana Ionova contributed to the report.
