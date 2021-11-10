Marília Mendonça, Brazilian Pop Singer, Dies in Plane Crash at 26

Marilia Mendonsa, a popular Brazilian pop singer known as the “Queen of Sorrows” for her soulful, angry ballads, was killed in a small plane crash in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Friday. She was 26 years old.

The singer’s press office confirmed Ms. Mendonनाच्याa’s death, and her producer, Henrique Ribeiro, said; Her uncle who was also her assistant, Abigail Silvera Dias Filho; The pilot and co-pilot were also killed.

The plane was en route from the city of Goiania to Karatinga, where Ms Mendona was scheduled to perform at a concert on Friday night. No immediate word on the situation until the crash. Officials said They were investigating.

Ms. Mendonनाa was well-known in the Brazilian genre of Certanejo, a popular genre in Brazil.