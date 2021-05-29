Marilyn Manson accused of rape and sexual assault in new lawsuit; singer's team 'strongly' denies allegation

US goth rocker Marilyn Manson was Friday hit with distinctive allegations that he raped an ex-female pal and pressured her to in discovering a video of him abusing a youthful fan.

Essentially the most recent lawsuit in the direction of Manson — proper determine Brian Warner — on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after Sport of Thrones actress Esme Bianco final month accused him of rape, sexual abuse and violence.

The distinctive lawsuit alleges that Manson “raped and lots events sexually abused” Jane Doe.

Manson allegedly confirmed the plaintiff a video whereby he’ll probably be seen tying a youthful fan to a chair, the construct apart he “humiliated and berated her,” eliminated her T-shirt, pressured her to drink a pitcher of urine, and threatened her with a gun.

A member of Manson’s crew strongly denied the accusations Friday.

A supply shut to Manson acknowledged the video was a “scripted brief movie” that incorporates an grownup actor that was by no means launched.

Manson’s lawyer Howard King described the previous claims by Bianco as “provably fallacious” and accused Bianco and her licensed actual of creating “tainted monetary requires in accordance to habits that merely by no means befell.”

Los Angeles police in February confirmed they’d been investigating house violence allegations in the direction of the singer between 2009 and 2011.

Westworld helpful particular person Evan Rachel Wooden has moreover accused Manson of years of abuse initiating when she was a teen — allegations Manson referred to as “atrocious distortions of actuality” in an Instagram put up.

Manson, who has lengthy cultivated a controversial picture along with his ghostly create-up and stage determine evoking serial killer Charles Manson, has parted methods along with his painting ticket Loma Vista Recordings and Hollywood company CAA given that allegations turned public.