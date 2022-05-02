Marina Alex wins LPGA Tour’s Palos Verdes Championship



Marina Alex won the Palos Verdes Championship for her second LPGA Tour title on Sunday, breaking a tie with a two-put birdie in par-5 16 and equalizing the final two holes for a one-stroke victory against Jin Young Ko.

Three strokes back from entering the Hannah Green Round, Alex finished with a 5-under 66 at 10-under 274 at the mountainous and windy Palos Verdes Golf Club.

Alex, a 31-year-old New Jersey man, says “hard work paid off,” as he recently battled a herniated disc in the lower back. “I wasn’t sure if it would happen again if I was completely honest. It was tough. We’re all getting older. I’m getting older. There are a lot of amazing players here. The competition is really, really tough.

“So, I didn’t know that my mind and body would bring me back to a position where I would be able to do it again. Today was the day.”

Top Coo fired a 66. He finished about an hour before Alex in his first year event which ended a two-week LPGA tour, a Los Angeles-area stay and a five-tournament West Coast swing.

“My swing was really better than the first three days,” Coe said. “I found something – I found something, so today is a really good hit.”

Alex birdied par-4 third, then par-4 fifth, par-5 seventh and par-4 eighth birdie. He added birdies in par-3 11th and 12th par and led straight from 40 feet to two-putt in 16th.

“Today was amazing,” Alex said. “I’m not really into processing what happened today, but it was really difficult years.

“And then I got injured really fast. It was a seven month vacation, and it was a really difficult reunion. Coming this year I finally felt better physically, really well.”

Alex also won the 2018 Portland Classic. He finished 10th at the Wilshire Country Club at the LA Open last week.

“My goal for the year was to choose to go all year round, as foolish as it sounds,” Alex said. “No, I really felt that this year was going to be different than last year. I fought last year just to be competitive and to come back physically.”

Lydia Co (70) and Megan Khang (68) are in third place in the under-8s. With Ryan O’Toole (68), Andrea Lee (69) and Annie Park (69), Green scored his second consecutive 72 for 7 in the 5 under tie.

Anna Davis, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur winner, closed with 76 to finish 70th at the start of her first LPGA Tour. The 16-year-old came from Spring Valley east of San Diego. He received a sponsor discount.

“It was a really fun experience, I would say,” Davis said. “Overall, it was really fun. Very good experience, and it’s something I look forward to in my future. So, glad I got to see a little bit of hiding this week.”