Marines reluctantly let a Sikh officer wear a turban on duty

“It’s become quite routine, and there are very few issues. That’s why the maritime response to this case is so surprising,” said Giselle Clapper, a civil rights lawyer with the Sikh Coalition, an advocacy group that helped Sikh soldiers. Helped to apply for exceptions.

But the Marine Corps does not like to retreat and has never given much weight compared to other military branches. It is the smallest branch and considers itself to be the most elite. It has often resisted changes for years after the rest of the army had left. The Corps was the last branch to allow black men to enlist, and it bowed to a 2015 mandate allowing women to serve in combat.

Core’s argument, from time to time, has been that change could affect his ability to fight.

“Building squads that will advance in a combat environment where people are dying requires a strong team bond,” Marine Headquarters spokesman Colonel Kelly Frushor said in a written response to questions from The New York Times. Lt. Toor’s case “Uniformity is one of the tools the Corps uses to forge that bond. What the Corps is protecting is its ability to win on the battlefield, so that the Constitution becomes the law of the land.” Can stay

Requests for accommodation in the Corps have been rare. Among the approximately 180,000 active-duty Marines, in recent years there have been only 33 applications for exceptions to the same rules on religious grounds, including requests related to longer hair, beards or more modest physical training clothing. About two-thirds of the requests were granted, but no one was allowed to wear a beard or visible religious cap before Lieutenant Toor.

Lieutenant Toor grew up in Washington and Ohio, the son of Indian immigrants. His father wore a beard, a turban and other symbols of Sikh religious devotion, including a simple steel bracelet and small blade, meant to remind faithful Sikhs that they were expected to act as a virtue. They are made – and if necessary, armed – defenders of the innocent and the oppressed.

Growing up in the wake of the 2001 terrorist attacks, Lt Toor knew that many Americans wrongly associated Sikhs with dangerous religious fundamentalists. He hoped that his military service would help change that.