Mariupol mayor says 31,000 residents deported at ‘gunpoint’ to Russian ‘filtration camps,’ evacuations stalled



The mayor of the besieged city of Mariupol says about 31,000 residents have been forcibly deported and sent to Russian “filtration camps” in occupied eastern Ukraine.

Mayor Vadim Boychenko said in a telegram post on Friday that he had “verified” that Ukrainians from the southern port city were being taken “at gunpoint” to a camp in Novosibirsk – 35 miles from the Ukrainian border town of Mariupol and only 9 miles from Russia. Border

Novorossiysk is located in the Donetsk People’s Republic – an isolated region on the easternmost front of Ukraine, supported by Russian forces and engaged in armed conflict with the Ukrainian army since 2014.

Just days before the February attack, the Russian state Duma formally passed a bill recognizing the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, signed by then-Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Boychenko said the Ukrainians had been in the camp for weeks.

“Filtration is very strict – fingerprints are taken, as well as biometrics. They force people to sign various documents,” he described, according to a translation by a Ukrainian news agency.

The mayor noted that government employees have been treated particularly harshly.

The US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said this week that she had seen “credible reports” supporting the filtration camp’s claims and that Ukrainians were being separated from their families and had their passports and identity cards taken away.

Russian crematorium operates in Mariupol: ‘This is the new Auschwitz,’ says Mayor

“I don’t need to spell out what these so-called filtration camps remind us of. It’s cool, and we can’t look away,” he said in a speech to the UN Security Council, referring to the Nazi-era prison camps. “Every day we see more and less how much Russia respects human rights.”

Mariupol City Council estimates that more than 100,000 residents are still trapped inside the partially occupied city, but evacuation efforts have stalled.

Humanitarian corridors have been reportedly cleared by Russian troops, but aid agencies have not been able to reach the rocket-ravaged city for more than six weeks.

Boychenko said in late March that 90 percent of all residential buildings had been destroyed and thousands were without water, electricity or heat.

An estimated 5,000 Mariupol residents have been killed, according to the mayor, and reports have surfaced that Russian troops are using a mobile crematorium to cover up their alleged war crimes.

“The world has not seen the level of tragedy in Mariupol since the existence of the Nazi concentration camp. Russia-occupying forces have turned our entire city into a death camp,” Boychenko said this week. “It’s the new Auschwitz and Mazdanek.”

The United States, NATO and Ukraine have warned that Russia intends to launch a “major offensive” in eastern Ukraine after failing to capture the capital city of Kiev.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to continue fighting Russian forces as he prepares for a brutal battle in the Donbass region.