Mariupol officials: Russia preventing civilian burials in ‘new level of cleansing’

The city council of Mariupol warned on Friday that Russian military forces were conducting a “new level of cleanliness” by not allowing residents of the besieged Ukrainian city to bury dead civilians.

In a telegram post quoting locals still trapped there, the officials added, “Russian forces have begun the process of removing the bodies previously buried in the courtyard of the residential building.”

“A new level of ‘clearing’ the occupiers,” the post said. “The occupiers forbid them to bury their dead. They keep their own overseers in each yard.”

The city council added, “It is unknown why the bodies will be exhumed and where the bodies will be sent.”

The council went on to say that “Ukrainian intelligence has recorded 13 mobile crematoriums in Mariupol.

“But they will not succeed. The whole world is already recording the numerous crimes of the Russian army in Mariupol,” the post concludes. “Every criminal will be punished!”

The city council of Mariupol said earlier this month that “Russia’s top leadership has ordered the destruction of any evidence of crimes committed by its forces in Mariupol.”

Claims could not be immediately independently verified.

