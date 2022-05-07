Mariupol steel plant: All women, children and the elderly evacuated, official says



Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said on Saturday that the humanitarian mission in Mariupol had been “completed” and that all women, children and elderly civilians had been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant.

“All women, children and the elderly have been evacuated from Azvestal. This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation has been completed,” Vereshchuk said on social media.

The fate of the Ukrainian troops in the tunnel of the plant is still unclear.

