World

Mariupol, Ukraine, officials warn that ‘powerful, deadly epidemics could soon break out’

2 mins ago
by admin
Mariupol City Council warned on Wednesday that “a strong and deadly epidemic could soon break out in the city” as the situation became increasingly unhealthy with each passing day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a telegram post, officials said about 100,000 residents of Mariupol were in “grave danger” not only because of the shelling, but also because of the unbearable living conditions and unhealthy conditions – especially cholera, dysentery and E. coli. Naming of E. coli infection 7

“The occupiers are unable or unwilling to provide food, water and medicine to the existing population,” Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boychenko said on Thursday. “They thwart all eviction efforts. And without it, people would die.”

A truck drove past a theater damaged during the fighting in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, on Wednesday, April 27.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Donetsk’s regional governor also demanded on Thursday that Russia not allow wounded Ukrainian fighters to leave the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol because they wanted to capture them, Reuters reported.

“They [want to] Use the opportunity to capture Mariupol’s defenders, one of the main ones [elements] Among them … the Azov Regiment, “said Pavlo Kirilenko.

A wrecked tank and a damaged apartment building were found in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Tuesday, April 26.

“Therefore, the Russian side is not willing to take any action regarding the injured [Ukrainian] Soldiers, “he added.

Local women gather at the entrance of a damaged apartment building in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Tuesday, April 26.

The developments come as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is pushing for a safe relocation to Mariupol this week, is meeting in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

64th day of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

