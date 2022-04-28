Mariupol, Ukraine, officials warn that ‘powerful, deadly epidemics could soon break out’



Mariupol City Council warned on Wednesday that “a strong and deadly epidemic could soon break out in the city” as the situation became increasingly unhealthy with each passing day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a telegram post, officials said about 100,000 residents of Mariupol were in “grave danger” not only because of the shelling, but also because of the unbearable living conditions and unhealthy conditions – especially cholera, dysentery and E. coli. Naming of E. coli infection 7

“The occupiers are unable or unwilling to provide food, water and medicine to the existing population,” Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boychenko said on Thursday. “They thwart all eviction efforts. And without it, people would die.”

Donetsk’s regional governor also demanded on Thursday that Russia not allow wounded Ukrainian fighters to leave the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol because they wanted to capture them, Reuters reported.

“They [want to] Use the opportunity to capture Mariupol’s defenders, one of the main ones [elements] Among them … the Azov Regiment, “said Pavlo Kirilenko.

“Therefore, the Russian side is not willing to take any action regarding the injured [Ukrainian] Soldiers, “he added.

The developments come as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is pushing for a safe relocation to Mariupol this week, is meeting in Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

64th day of Russian aggression in Ukraine.