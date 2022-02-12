Sports

Marius Lindvik of Norway wins Olympic gold on large hill

Norway’s Marias Lindwick won Olympic gold in ski jumping on a large mountain on Saturday, beating Japan’s Rayyu Kobayashi.

Lindwick scored 296.1 points in his final jump of 140 meters (459 feet) and became the first Norwegian to win the event since Toralof Engen in 1964.

Kobayashi, who won gold in the general hill on Sunday, won silver. Germany’s Carl Geiger is at number three in the World Cup rankings.

Two-time defending champion Kamil Stoch of Poland was in fourth place, shortening his shots to become the first to win three Olympic titles in a row.

Gold medalist Marius Lindwick of Norway reacts after jumping to the men's individual finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Saturday, February 12, 2022 in Zhangjiako, China.

Gold medalist Marius Lindwick of Norway reacts after jumping to the men’s individual finals of the 2022 Winter Olympics on Saturday, February 12, 2022 in Zhangjiako, China.
(AP Photo / Andrew Medichini)

After jumping 142 meters (466 feet) and gaining 147 points, Kobayashi went to the final round with the lead. Lindwick trailed by just 2.2 points, then outscored him in an almost impeccable style.

Two-time gold medalist Andreas Wellinger is unable to compete in China because he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Men have been skiing at the Winter Olympics since the first edition in 1924 where women did not have access to the Olympics until 2014.

The men will return to the big mountains on Monday for the team competition. Norway, Germany and Austria have won the last three Olympic team events. The traditional power trio will probably fight for the medal again, trying to stop Slovenia and Japan.

