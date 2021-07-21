Marjorie Adams, Who Went to Bat for a Baseball Pioneer, Dies at 72

Marjorie Adams, who tirelessly promoted her great-grandfather Daniel Adams, a founding father of 19th-century baseball, for the Baseball Hall of Fame, died July 7 in a hospice in Branford, Connecticut. She was 72 years old.

The cause was lung cancer, his nephew Nate Downey said.

Making the cause of her great-grandfather, who was known as Doc (he rightfully bore his nickname, having received a medical degree from Harvard in 1838), became the all-consuming passion of Ms. Adams. She has advocated for him on a website, at conferences, at Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) meetings, and at vintage baseball festivals, where fans play and celebrate the sport, as if it is. acted from the 19th century. She nicknamed herself Cranky, for “cranks”, a vintage term for fans.

“Baseball is the national pastime,” she said in a 2014 interview with SABR Chapter Smoky Joe Wood. “It is important that the historical record is correct. “

That record was a lie for a long time, according to John Thorn, the official baseball historian. Abner Doubleday has for many years been falsely cited as the inventor of baseball. And Alexander Cartwright, who played a role in the evolution of the sport, was credited on his Hall of Fame plaque in Cooperstown, NY, with some of the innovations that, in fact, were devised by Adams.