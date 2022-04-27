Marjorie Taylor Greene confronts DOJ about alleged ‘entrapping’ of defendants in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot



Exclusive: Republican Marjorie Taylor Green, R.G., is seeking answers from the Department of Justice (DOJ) on whether the abduction plot of government Gretchen Whitmer and the high-profile allegations in Michigan were politically motivated hitting former President Trump before the 2020 presidential election.

Green sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Way on Wednesday, in support of defense attorneys claiming that the four men accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer were being held by secret FBI agents and informants.

“The American people deserve a transparent justice system and law enforcement that keeps them safe, not prevent them from committing serious criminal acts to influence the outcome of a democratic election,” Green and 11 other GOP lawmakers wrote in a letter obtained by Gadget Clock.

After a 20-day trial, two of the four were acquitted on April 8 of the conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer. The jury failed to reach a verdict on the charges against the other two defendants, leading to a misjudgment. Their lawyers have accused them of cheating, and the federal judge in the case has allowed judges to consider whether the FBI is involved in the practice of cheating or prohibiting individuals from committing crimes.

Prosecutors wanted to show that the defendants were talking about a kidnapping conspiracy before stinging the FBI, and one defendant posted a video saying, “We need to use brutal force against the government” in 2019, months before he met with an agent or informant. In May 2020, another defendant was talking about “hanging” the governor.

Spokesmen for both the FBI and the Justice Department confirmed receiving the GOP letter but declined to comment further.

In an interview with Gadget Clock Digital, Green asked the FBI to create a link between the “hanging” of Whitmar’s defendants and the January 6 attack on the Capitol. He questioned whether the FBI had any involvement or knowledge of those who entered the Capitol and disrupted the proceedings of the House and Senate to certify the victory of President Biden’s Electoral College.

“A comparison of the two incidents, that’s what most people are really worried about – a comparison between what happened to Governor Whitmer and the whole conspiracy that seems to have been conducted entirely by the FBI, which is terrible, and what happened on January 6,” Green said.

In the letter, lawmakers asked Garland why the FBI was “paying secret informants and special agents with a history of immorality to trap American citizens in a plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan and have they been doing the same thing all the time?”

The letter comes as the House votes this week on HR 350, the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which aims to provide the judiciary and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with more tools and resources to monitor, investigate and prosecute domestic terrorism cases. Eliminate neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says the biggest threat to terrorism is domestic violent extremism.

Green says he does not trust those in charge of the FBI and DOJ and is concerned about what they would do with more authority to pursue “they are considered domestic terrorists” – but the FBI may still be involved. [in] It is basically creating domestic terrorism. “

He said he did not want to see ordinary Americans “talk about doing things they hope will never do in the first place.”

The letter includes Florida Republican Rep. Matt Getz, Pennsylvania’s Scott Perry, Kentucky’s Thomas Massey, North Carolina’s Dan Bishop, Texas’ Louis Gohmart, Georgia’s Andrew Clyde, Maryland’s Andy Harris, Arizona’s Andy Biggs. Paul Gosser of Arizona, Bob Good of Virginia and Mary Miller of Illinois.

