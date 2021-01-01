Mark Boucher: Indian wickets: What will happen to IPL?

Highlights Mark Boucher said the IPL will affect the pitches before the World Cup

The pitches will break down and the role of spinners will increase, the South African coach said

“The pitches are not going to be like South Africa’s, they have to play wisely,” Boucher said

New Delhi

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher believes that hosting the rest of the Indian Premier League in the UAE will have a big impact on the pitch and the T20 World Cup. During the T20 World Cup, it will prove to be helpful to spinners.

The remaining matches of IPL 2021 will be held in the UAE, while the T20 World Cup will also be held in the UAE instead of India due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The second phase of the IPL will start from September 19 to October 15 (IPL schedule) and the T20 World Cup from October 17.

“The wickets will dry up after the IPL,” Boucher told ESPN Cricinfo. South Africa do not have wickets that can be scored 180-200. You have to play smart here.

He said, ‘They will play IPL on those pitches which will make the pitches look old and even like the pitches in the subcontinent.

“The IPL will know how many scores are right on those pitches,” Boucher said. I fear that the role of spinners will be decisive.

