Mark Meadows Cooperating With Jan. 6 Attack Inquiry

Washington – Mark Meadows, President Donald J. A former White House staffer chaired by Trump has reached an agreement with the House Committee of Inquiry into the January 6 attack on the Capitol to provide documents and sit as witnesses, the panel said Tuesday. , A surprising twist for the key witness in the inquiry.

Mr Meadows, who had previously refused to co-operate with the committee under Trump’s direction, has changed his role, as the panel prepares to try to criminalize congressional allegations against another witness who threw stones at his subpoena. Whether or not he will take part in the investigation and the extent to which this came to a head after weeks of private squabbling between the former chief of staff and the selection committee.

“Mr. Meadows is attached to the selection committee through his attorney,” Rep. Benny G. Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, and chairman of the panel, said in a statement.

Mr Thompson indicated that the decision on whether Mr Meadows was willing to co-operate was averted, adding that “the committee will continue to evaluate the compliance of our subpoenas after their testimony.”