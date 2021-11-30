Mark Meadows Cooperating With Jan. 6 Attack Inquiry
Washington – Mark Meadows, President Donald J. A former White House staffer chaired by Trump has reached an agreement with the House Committee of Inquiry into the January 6 attack on the Capitol to provide documents and sit as witnesses, the panel said Tuesday. , A surprising twist for the key witness in the inquiry.
Mr Meadows, who had previously refused to co-operate with the committee under Trump’s direction, has changed his role, as the panel prepares to try to criminalize congressional allegations against another witness who threw stones at his subpoena. Whether or not he will take part in the investigation and the extent to which this came to a head after weeks of private squabbling between the former chief of staff and the selection committee.
“Mr. Meadows is attached to the selection committee through his attorney,” Rep. Benny G. Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, and chairman of the panel, said in a statement.
Mr Thompson indicated that the decision on whether Mr Meadows was willing to co-operate was averted, adding that “the committee will continue to evaluate the compliance of our subpoenas after their testimony.”
His testimony is expected to be private, according to the panel’s practice with other witnesses.
Min. Meadows lawyer, George J. Terviliger III, also suggested that his client’s desire to participate in the inquiry had strict limits.
“As we have had from the beginning, we are working with the selection committee and their staff to see if we can reach a place for which Mr. Meadows does not need to waive executive privileges or lose a senior White House aide for a long time. He will be forced to testify before Congress, “Mr Terwiliger said in a statement. “We appreciate the openness of the selection committee to receive voluntary responses on non-privileged issues.”
Earlier, CNN reported that Mr Meadows had reached an agreement with the panel.
Mr Meadows’ lawyer, citing Mr Trump’s claim to enforcement of privileges, wrote to the committee on November 10 that Mr Terwiliger could not “testify” and testify to his client’s “conscientious objection” to our constitutional system. Separation of rights, “he asserted, would be to the detriment of the office and all who hold it.”
That role was condemned by committee leaders, including Mr. Thompson and Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican and vice president of Wyoming, who accused Mr. Meadows of insulting the legal subplot. He said he would consider pursuing contempt charges to enforce.
Mr Thompson and Mr Cheney called Mr Trump’s claims of privilege “unknowable” and added that many of the issues he wanted to discuss with Mr Meadows were “not subject to any privilege claim, even if one.”
Among his questions, he said was whether he was using a private cellphone to communicate on January 6 and the location of his text messages since that day.
Understand the executive privilege claim of January 6th. Inquiry
A key point has not yet been investigated. The power of former President Donald Trump to keep information secret in the White House has become a central issue in the House investigation into the January 6 Capital riots. Mr. Trump’s attempt to keep personal records secret and Stephen K. While Bannon has been accused of insulting Congress, the executive’s privilege is denied here:
The selection committee issued a subpoena in September to provide Mr Meadows’ records and testimony, citing his involvement in planning to destabilize the 2020 election. In the last week of Mr. Trump’s office, Mr. Meadows, according to an email he gave to Congress, repeatedly pressured the Department of Justice to investigate baseless conspiracy theories, parts of which were reviewed by the New York Times. He was also interacting with organizers of the pre-violence rally on January 6, which included Amy Kramer of Women for America First, the committee said.
The committee is expected to initiate congressional contempt proceedings on Wednesday against Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official involved in trying to support Mr. Trump’s election.
This will be the second clash between the committee and Mr. Trump’s allies since Congress began investigating the situation surrounding the Capitol riots, which left many dead and dozens injured.
Another Trump aide, Stephen K. The House voted in October to recommend that Bannon be charged with criminal contempt of Congress for throwing stones at an interrogation.
He was later convicted by a federal grand jury of two counts of felony criminal mischief for a total of two years in prison.
