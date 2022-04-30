Mark Meadows: Jan. 6 House panel sought to publicly ‘vilify’ him



Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has accused the House Committee of trying to publicly insult him by leaking a text message investigating the January 6 Capitol uprising.

Meadow objected to this in a filing Friday in the Federal Court District of Columbia, asking a judge to reject the committee’s request for a speedy verdict that would force him to comply with the subpoena.

Meadows was warned about a possible January. 6 Violence, official testimony

The committee requested a speedy briefing schedule on Wednesday after submitting its proposal.

His attorneys have claimed that Meadows is qualified to take relevant deposits and collect relevant information through discovery.

His proposal also accused the committee of running a “sustainable media campaign” against Meadows, although it did not provide evidence of that allegation.

On Friday, CNN reported that it had received 2,319 text messages sent and received between the election day of Meadows 2020 and the inauguration of President Biden.

“The congressional defendants, under the auspices of a legitimate subpoena, persuaded Mr. Meadows to make thousands of his personal contacts only to be used in a concerted and ongoing effort to publicly humiliate him through the media,” wrote Meadows Attorney George Trowliger.

The committee’s court filing found that Meadows was in regular contact before January 6, 2021, with Republicans who falsely claimed electoral fraud and supported reversing the 2020 election results.

A filing last week quoted testimony from a White House aide who said Meadows had been advised that January 6 could be violent.

Trump has said he wanted to join JAN. March 6 But the Secret Service will not allow it

“I know that concerns were brought to Mr. Meadows. I don’t know. I don’t want to guess whether they thought they were real concerns, but I do know that people came to him with information that indicated that on the 6th. There could be violence, “Cassidy Hutchinson, a former special assistant to the president and legal coordinator, told a committee. Court filing . “However, again, I’m not sure what he did with that information internally.”

Hutchinson made it clear that he did not know what information was given to Meadows or how it was used later.

The House of Representatives voted to impose criminal contempt on Meadows in December when he stopped cooperating.

Meadows sued the House committee earlier this month after denying a subpoena.

The judiciary did not say whether it would take action.

Chad Pergram tweeted Saturday that Gadget Clock was told the committee would hold eight hearings in June and a ninth and final hearing in September.

Each hearing will focus on a specific “theme” associated with the riots.

He said the panel would report to them on the September hearing.

Chad Pergram of Gadget Clock, Timothy Neroji and The Associated Press contributed to this report.