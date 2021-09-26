Mark Morris Dance Group debuts ‘Water in its Element’
Dancing to some of Handel’s “Water Music” and simply titled “Water” is the kind of joke you’d expect from Mark Morris. So is staging that work at Brooklyn Bridge Park with New York Harbor as the backdrop, pouring “water” right over the water.
The title helps set the tone: a little impudent in its immaculately plain-spoken. And despite the downsides of the location—a concrete promenade for a stage that forced dancers to protect their bare feet with sneakers, and recorded music (a rare concession for this troupe)—the tone that she sang. The part of the work that has worked in particular. Suitable for a free, outdoor show.
For 45 minutes on Saturday, the neighboring Mark Morris dance group presented high-class choreography on a lovely day to people who sat on sloping grass, passed by with strollers and pets or simply soaked up the sun, Like the man was wearing nothing. Can be described as a codpiece.
“Water,” which kicked off the program, is short, about 10 minutes long. The tape outlines a quadrangle on the floor and the whole company moves along that perimeter, with pairs taking turns in song flights through the center, with one dancer often leading the other who is inverted. As different groups of dancers come and go, some mark hornpipe music with sea motions, humming baroque graces with hip bumps and air kisses, other dancers pass forward or backward. It’s an idyllic, full-on world that leaves you wanting more.
This preceded the play by Samuel Beckett. In 2019, Morris was invited to stage three Beckett works for Happy Days: Enniskillen International Beckett Festival in Northern Ireland. On Saturday, Morris’ company offered the United States premiere of their staging of “Quad”, a wordless television drama that Beckett wrote in 1981.
As its one-word title indicates, the “quad” is also organized by a quadrilateral. A shape in a hooded robe staggers the perimeter and cuts the diagonal. When another hooded figure joins – and a third and a quarter – they have to dodge each other in the center.
That turn is as much a turn as Beckett’s is that of Morris. Addition and subsequent subtraction of actors is a permutation game; As you trace the pattern, you start wondering when it will end.
But in Beckett’s instructions, as in the original German production, the crossing artists avoid an absurd hole, a small square area in the middle. In Morris’ version, the dancers do not escape from a charged space; They avoid confrontation. It is a social act, civil choreography.
And where the cowl figures in the original production quickly perished through their ritual, like rats in a maze, Morris’s cast moves to a beat provided by the other members of the group, which plays drums, pans, and a sledgehammer. Propane beats the tank. Without detracting from the metronomic pacing, Swiver does a slight skip between steps, a lift that’s like a high note. Morris turns Beckett’s dark slapstick into a kind of folk dance.
There is an aspect of folk dance in everything this company does. It contains the opener of this program, which is Mendelssohn’s “Songs Without Words” and its title is, of course, simply “Words”.
For “Words”, the music was live, played on keyboards by the always excellent Colin Fowler. Its use of the space – dancers appearing only for a moment at the edge of the dance area – marks the 2014 work as clearly imagined for the proscenium stage. Here only the gulls had wings.
A stage is where these dancers are, and here’s hoping they can return in soon. But in Brooklyn Bridge Park, where some of his high-armed gestures inadvertently mirrored the pose of Lady Liberty behind him, he wasn’t out at all.
The event will be repeated on 3 October at the Queens Botanical Garden.
