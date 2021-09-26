Mark Morris Dance Group debuts ‘Water in its Element’

And where the cowl figures in the original production quickly perished through their ritual, like rats in a maze, Morris’s cast moves to a beat provided by the other members of the group, which plays drums, pans, and a sledgehammer. Propane beats the tank. Without detracting from the metronomic pacing, Swiver does a slight skip between steps, a lift that’s like a high note. Morris turns Beckett’s dark slapstick into a kind of folk dance.

There is an aspect of folk dance in everything this company does. It contains the opener of this program, which is Mendelssohn’s “Songs Without Words” and its title is, of course, simply “Words”.

For “Words”, the music was live, played on keyboards by the always excellent Colin Fowler. Its use of the space – dancers appearing only for a moment at the edge of the dance area – marks the 2014 work as clearly imagined for the proscenium stage. Here only the gulls had wings.

A stage is where these dancers are, and here’s hoping they can return in soon. But in Brooklyn Bridge Park, where some of his high-armed gestures inadvertently mirrored the pose of Lady Liberty behind him, he wasn’t out at all.

The event will be repeated on 3 October at the Queens Botanical Garden.