Mark Strong Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What Is Mark Strong’s Net Worth?

Mark Strong is a British actor and producer who has a net worth of $9 million. Strong starred as Harry Starks in the 2004 miniseries “The Long Firm,” and he is also known for playing Lord Henry Blackwood in “Sherlock Holmes” (2009), Frank D’Amico in “Kick-Ass” (2010), Thaal Sinestro in “Green Lantern” (2011), Jim Prideaux in “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” (2011), Stewart Menzies in “The Imitation Game” (2014), and Merlin in the “Kingsman” film series (2014–2017).

Mark has more than 100 acting credits to his name, including the films “Stardust” (2007), “RocknRolla” (2008), “Zero Dark Thirty” (2012), “Grimsby” (2016), “Shazam!” (2019), and “Cruella” (2021) and the television series “Our Friends in the North” (1996), “Low Winter Sun” (both the 2006 U.K. miniseries and the 2013 U.S. TV series), and “Deep State” (2018). He starred in and produced the 2019 series “Temple,” and he narrated the BBC’s “Who Do You Think You Are?” from 2006 to 2012.

Strong has also lent his voice to the video games “Kick-Ass: The Game” (2010), “Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine” (2011), “Total War: Rome II” (2013), “Eisenhorn: Xenos” (2016), “Battlefield V” (2018), and “The Artful Escape” (2021). He has performed in stage productions of “Death of a Salesman” (1996), “Closer” (1997), “The Iceman Cometh” (1998), “Speed-the-Plow” (2000), “Uncle Vanya” (2002), “A View from the Bridge” (2014–2016), and “The Red Barn” (2016–2017). For his performance as Eddie in a 2016 Broadway production of “A View from the Bridge,” Mark earned a Theatre World Award and nominations from the Tonys, Drama Desk Awards, and Outer Critics Circle; he also won an Olivier Award for a London production of the play.

Early Life

Mark Strong was born Marco Giuseppe Salussolia on August 5, 1963, in London, England. His mother, Waltraud, is Austrian, and his father, Giuseppe, is Italian. Giuseppe left the family soon after Strong’s birth, and Waltraud worked as an au pair during Mark’s youth. Waltraud legally changed Strong’s name when he was a child to help him fit in with his classmates. Mark attended Norfolk’s Wymondham College, where he was a member of the punk bands Private Party and the Electric Hoax. After graduation, Strong spent a year at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich studying German law, then he studied drama and English at Royal Holloway, University of London. He later attended the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

Career

Mark made his television debut in 1989, guest-starring on “EastEnders,” “After Henry,” and “Home James!,” then he appeared in the 1991 TV movie “One Against the Wind.” In 1993, he played Inspector Larry Hall in two episodes of “Prime Suspect 3” (a role he would reprise in the 2003 miniseries “Prime Suspect 6: The Last Witness”), and he co-starred with Charles Dance, Clive Owen, and Miranda Richardson in his first film, “Century.” Strong then appeared in the films “Captives” (1994), “Fever Pitch” (1997), “The Man with Rain in His Shoes” (1998), “Elephant Juice” (1999), and “Sunshine” (1999) and the TV movies “Emma” (1996), “Sharpe’s Mission” (1996), “Spoonface Steinberg” (1998), “Trust” (1999), and “In the Name of Love” (1999). He starred as Terry “Tosker” Cox on the 1996 BBC2 series “Our Friends in the North,” and he played Stiva Oblonsky in the 2000 miniseries “Anna Karenina.” Mark appeared in the films “To End All Wars” (2001), “Hotel” (2001), “The Martins” (2001), “Superstition” (2001), “Fields of Gold” (2002), “Heartlands” (2002), and “It’s All About Love” (2003), and he portrayed the Duke of Norfolk in the 2003 TV movie “Henry VIII.”

In 2004, Mark starred as Harry Starks on the BBC2 series “The Long Firm,” which earned him a Broadcasting Press Guild Award and BAFTA Award nomination, and in 2006, he played Det. Sgt. Frank Agnew in the Channel 4 miniseries “Low Winter Sun.” The miniseries was adapted into a U.S. television series in 2013 (airing on AMC), and Strong reprised his role in all 10 episodes. He played Toby Crackit in “Oliver Twist” (2005), Mussawi in “Syriana” (2005), Lord Wictred in “Tristan & Isolde” (2006), and Prince Septimus in “Stardust” (2007), and around this time, he also appeared in the films “Scenes of a Sexual Nature” (2006), “Sunshine” (2007), “Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day” (2008), “Flashbacks of a Fool” (2008), “Babylon A.D.” (2008), “RocknRolla” (2008), and “Body of Lies” (2008). In 2009, he co-starred with Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, and Rachel McAdams in “Sherlock Holmes,” which grossed $524 million at the box office. That year he also portrayed Sir John Conroy in “The Young Victoria” and narrated the documentary “The Gangster and the Pervert Peer.” In 2010, Strong played crime boss Frank D’Amico in the superhero movie “Kick-Ass” and Sir Godfrey in “Robin Hood,” and in 2011, he appeared in “The Guard,” “The Eagle,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” and “Black Gold” and voiced Pod in “The Secret World of Arrietty.” He starred as Thaal Sinestro in 2011’s “Green Lantern” alongside Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Peter Sarsgaard, and in 2012, he appeared in “Zero Dark Thirty,” which earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

Mark narrated the 2013 TV docudrama “The Great Martian War 1913–1917,” then he appeared in the 2014 films “Closer to the Moon,” “Before I Go to Sleep,” “Mindscape,” and “The Imitation Game.” Strong played Merlin in 2014’s “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and 2017’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” which were both hits, grossing $414.4 million and $410.9 million, respectively. In 2016, he co-starred with Sacha Baron Cohen in “Grimsby” and appeared in “Approaching the Unknown,” “The Siege of Jadotville,” and “Miss Sloane.” In 2018, Mark starred as Max Easton on the espionage thriller series “Deep State” and portrayed Werner Heisenberg in “The Catcher Was a Spy” and Gunnar Sorensson in “Stockholm.” In 2019, he played evil scientist Dr. Thaddeus Sivana in the DC Comics movie “Shazam!,” appeared in the war film “1917,” voiced Ordon on Netflix’s “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” and starred as Daniel Milton on the Sky One medical crime drama “Temple.” Strong narrated the 2020 Netflix sports documentary “Home Game,” and in 2021, he appeared in Disney’s “Cruella.” In January 2022, it was announced that Mark had been cast in the Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston film “Murder Mystery 2.”

Personal Life

Mark is married to producer Liza Marshall, and they have two sons, Roman and Gabriel. Actor Daniel Craig, Strong’s close friend and former roommate, is Roman’s godfather. The family lives in London, and Mark has said of the city, “I’ve got no desire to live anywhere else. I was born here, my wife was born here, my kids were born here, and this is where we’re going to stay.” Strong is a fan of Arsenal FC, and he is fluent in German. In the 1997 film “Obsession,” Mark provided the dubbing for Daniel Craig’s voice in parts where the script called for “German with an English accent.”

Awards and Nominations

Strong won a Broadcasting Press Guild Award for Best Actor for “The Long Firm” in 2005, and he also earned a BAFTA Award nomination for the miniseries. In 2012, he shared a Central Ohio Film Critics Association Award for Best Ensemble with his “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” co-stars, and in 2015, “The Imitation Game” won an Ensemble Cast Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Mark earned two Best Fight nominations from the MTV Movie Awards, for “Sherlock Holmes” (shared with Robert Downey Jr.) in 2010 and for “Kick-Ass” (shared with Chloë Grace Moretz) in 2011. He received National Film Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor for “Grimsby” (2017) and Breakthrough Performance for “6 Days” (2018), and he earned a London Critics Circle Film Award nomination for British Supporting Actor of the Year for “Body of Lies” (2009). Strong and his “The Imitation Game” co-stars received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and a San Diego Film Critics Society Award nomination for Best Ensemble, and Mark earned a Gopos Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “Closer to the Moon” in 2015. Strong has also received a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Movie Villain for “Shazam!” (2019) and a Canadian Videogame Award nomination for Best New Character for “Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine” (2012).