Mark Wood injured: Mark Wood dropped out of third Test against India; Mark Wood out of the third Test against India

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the third match of the Test series against India. His right shoulder is injured. The news has added to England’s predicament.Wood will stay in Leeds with the team and will be rehabilitated. They will be investigated and judged after the Leeds test is over. Wood took five wickets at Lord’s. He was injured while fielding in the Lord’s Test against India. In the 74th over of the Indian innings, right Shabh Pant injured his right shoulder while trying to block a four on the boundary. The physio examined Wood and then he went off the field on the fourth day. However, on the fifth day, he bowled fast to the Indian lower order.

England are already on the field without many key players. Players like Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad and Joffra Archer do not play in this series against India. He has included Shakib Mahmood in the squad for the third Test. The third match of the series will be played from August 25.

