Mark Wood’s shoulder injury: Mark Wood is suspected of a shoulder injury for the third Test; Mark Wood Shoulder Injury: Injured Mark Wood could be ruled out of the third Test

England fast bowler Mark Wood is doubtful for the third Test against India due to a shoulder injury on the fourth day of the second Test. England are already playing without some key players due to injury issues. They lost the second Test at Luckword by 151 runs and are currently trailing 0-1 in the five-match series.

Stuart Broad, Joffra Archer and Chris Vokes have already been ruled out of the series due to injuries. Ben Stokes has been on indefinite leave for mental health reasons. Now Wood could also join the list. It is worth noting that in the 5th match, Bumrah was seen hitting a bouncer.



The question of Ben Stokes’ return after the humiliating defeat was answered by the England coach

England head coach Chris Silverwood said on Tuesday: ‘Doctors are monitoring his injury. The situation will become clearer in the next couple of days. We will make a decision only after talking to him and the doctor.

The third Test starts at Headingley on 25 August. The first Test played in Nottingham ended in a draw.

