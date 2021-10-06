Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence to say Facebook whistleblower claims ‘make no sense’

Mark Zuckerberg posted a scathing defense of his company in a note to employees, saying that a former employee’s recent claims about the social network’s effects on society “make no sense.”

On Tuesday, a former Facebook product manager named Frances Haugen testified before Congress about a trove of internal documents she submitted. wall street journal. The focus of the hearing was on Facebook’s internal research showing that Instagram can have a negative impact on young people, but Hogen also took the opportunity to attack the company’s business model and News Feed algorithm. One of its main arguments was that Facebook’s business of selling ads based on engagement tends to keep users on the service at all costs, even when it knows the content they’re engaging with is harmful.

“I’m sure many of you have found the recent coverage difficult to read because it doesn’t reflect the company we know,” Zuckerberg said in the memo. “We care deeply about issues like safety, wellbeing and mental health. It’s hard to see coverage that misrepresents our work and our objectives. At the most basic level, I think most of us People don’t recognize the false picture of the company that is being portrayed.”

Zuckerberg has been pretty quiet on Haugen and the internal documents he provided wall street journal till now. Sunday, the same day he revealed his identity 60 minutes, he posted a video of his sailing, which was later pointed to by lawmakers as evidence that he was evading investigation.

Zuckerberg continued in his note to employees, “The argument that we intentionally advance content that makes people angry for profit is very illogical.” “We make money from ads, and advertisers constantly tell us they don’t want their ads to be next to harmful or angry content. And I don’t know any tech company that creates products that make people angry. or depress. Ethical, business and product promotions all point in the opposite direction.”

This story is developing…