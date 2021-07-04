Market cap 8 of top 10 companies decreased by rs 65000 crore

The market cap of the top 10 to 8 companies of BSE declined. Last week, the Sensex also closed with a loss of 0.83 percent.

New Delhi. Last week, the market cap of 8 out of the top 10 companies of the Sensex of the Mumbai Stock Market fell by about Rs 65,176.78 crore. Of these, the biggest loss has been to the investors of TCS and HDFC Bank. Only Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever have registered gains in the market cap. Let us inform that the Sensex closed with a loss of 440.37 points or 0.83 percent for the week.

loss to these companies

1. The market cap of TCS has come down by Rs 20,400.27 crore to Rs 12,30,138.03 crore.

2. HDFC Bank’s market cap declined by Rs 18,113.03 crore to Rs 8,18,313.66 crore.

3. HDFC’s market cap has come down by Rs 5,837.3 crore to Rs 4,46,941.10 crore.

4. The market cap of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 5,762.02 crore to Rs 4,43,404.75 crore.

5. The market cap of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 4,614.48 crore to Rs 3,62,047.96 crore.

6. SBI’s market cap reduced by Rs 3,748.34 crore to Rs 3,78,894.38 crore.

7. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s market cap has come down by Rs 3,697.15 crore to Rs 3,40,237.26 crore now.

8. The market cap of Infosys has come down by Rs 3,004.19 crore to Rs 6,67,911.74 crore.

The market cap of these companies increased

1. The market cap of Reliance Industries has increased by Rs 15,785.21 crore to Rs 13,49,794.23 crore.

2. The market cap of Hindustan Unilever increased from Rs 9,245.63 crore to Rs 5,84,695.18 crore.

Top 10 companies in the country

Reliance still ranks first in the list of top 10 companies in the country in terms of market cap. It is followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank respectively.

