Market Cap Of 5 Companies Increased By More Than One Lakh Crore

Mumbai . The market cap of 5 out of the top 10 Sensex companies has increased by Rs 1,01,389 crore last week. IT companies Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys have benefited the most. The market cap of Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance has also increased. Whereas HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank have decreased. Now Reliance is in the first place. It is followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank respectively.

This is how the m-cap increased –

Last week, the market cap of TCS increased by 47,551 crores to 12,10,218 crores. Infosys increased by Rs 26,227 crore to Rs 6,16,479 crore, Reliance increased by Rs 14,200 crore to Rs 14,02,918 crore, Bajaj Finance increased by Rs 7,560 crore to Rs 3,69,327 crore, Hindustan Unilever by Rs 5,850 crore to Rs 5,56,041 crore.

