Market cap of top 10 companies: Market cap of 4 out of top 10 Sensex companies increased: Market cap of only 4 companies in the top 10 increased

Highlights By Thursday, the Sensex had crossed the 59,000 mark.

However, the market witnessed strong volatility on Friday and most of the stocks closed with a red mark.

Bharti Airtel’s market capitalization increased by Rs 22,984.14 crore to Rs 3,99,901.97 crore.

Reliance Industries’ market cap fell by Rs 22,219.75 crore to Rs 15,15,380.48 crore.

The market capitalization of four of the top 10 Sensex companies rose by Rs 65,464.41 crore last week. Bharti Airtel and State Bank of India benefited the most. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex gained 710 points, or 1.21 per cent, last week. The Sensex touched 59,000 for the first time on Thursday.

Reliance Industries, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., HDFC, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance, among the top 10 companies in the Sensex, lost a combined Rs 43,746.79 crore in market valuation. Meanwhile, market capitalization of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel increased during the period.

Bharti Airtel’s market capitalization increased by Rs 22,984.14 crore to Rs 3,99,901.97 crore. State Bank of India’s market capitalization increased by Rs 19,500.28 crore to Rs 4,05,221.99 crore.

TCS’s market cap increased by Rs 14,315.33 crore to Rs 14,16,903.13 crore and HDFC Bank’s by Rs 8,664.66 crore to Rs 8,76,597.86 crore. In contrast, Reliance Industries’ market cap fell by Rs 22,219.75 crore to Rs 15,15,380.48 crore.

Hindustan Unilever lost Rs 20,605.92 crore to Rs 6,39,335.53 crore. HDFC’s market capitalization fell by Rs 576.19 crore to Rs 5,10,550.29 crore and Infosys by Rs 212.1 crore to Rs 7,17,427.09 crore.

Market Finance’s market cap fell by Rs 90.54 crore to Rs 4,48,292.54 crore and ICICI Bank’s by Rs 42.29 crore to Rs 4,99,176.68 crore.

Reliance Industries has retained the number one position in the list of top 10 companies. It is followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.