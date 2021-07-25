market cap og 6 companies decreased rs 77000 crores

Out of the top 10 listed companies in the Mumbai stock market, 6 companies have sunk investors’ money. Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, State Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are the names of the companies that drowned investors’ money.

New Delhi. Last week, 6 companies of the Mumbai stock market drowned about 77 thousand crores of investors. This has happened due to the fall in the market cap of these companies by Rs 76,640.54 crore last week. HDFC Bank has made the biggest loss to investors.

Read More: In lieu of withdrawing money from PF, now you can withdraw Rs 1 lakh immediately in emergency

companies that harm investors

Last week, out of the top 10 listed in the Mumbai stock market, 6 companies have sunk investors’ money. Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, State Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are the names of the companies that drowned investors’ money. Out of this, the market cap of HDFC Bank has come down by about Rs 43,578.18 crore to Rs 7,97,422.67 crore. Hindustan Unilever’s market cap declined by Rs 13,004.97 crore to Rs 5,54,326.75 crore, HDFC’s market cap declined by Rs 9,543.39 crore to Rs 4,48,566.27 crore, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s market cap declined by Rs 5,392.88 crore to Rs 3,41,634.86 crore, Reliance’s market cap declined by Rs 5,392.88 crore to Rs 3,41,634.86 crore. The cap has declined by Rs 4,184.03 crore to Rs 13,34,579.57 crore and that of SBI has declined by Rs 937.09 crore to Rs 3,82,999.70 crore.

increased market cap

Infosys’ market cap rose by Rs 15,055.86 crore to Rs 6,77,343.70 crore, ICICI Bank’s market cap jumped Rs 11,370.14 crore to Rs 4,68,639.08 crore, TCS’s market cap increased by Rs 6,436.35 crore to Rs 11,88,153.80 crore and Bajaj Finance’s market cap rose by Rs 3,190 crore Rs 3,73,000.18 crore has increased to Rs.

Top 10 companies and market cap of MSE

1. Reliance Rs 13,34,579.57 crore

2. The market cap of TCS is Rs 11,88,153.80 crore

3. HDFC Bank Rs 7,97,422.67 crore

4. Infosys Rs 6,77,343.70 crore

5. Hindustan Unilever Rs 5,54,326.75 crore

6. ICICI Bank Rs 4,68,639.08 crore

7. HDFC Rs 4,48,566.27 crore

8. SBI Rs 3,82,999.70 crore

9. Bajaj Finance Rs 3,73,000.18 crore

1. Kotak Mahindra Bank Rs 3,41,634.86 crore

market cap

The method to calculate the market cap of a stock is quite simple. Write the number of shares of the company in the stock market at one place. After this, multiply the number of shares by whatever rate the share is. Now the number that comes will be called the market cap of that company.

Read More: Salary account in SBI has many benefits, you can also avail these facilities including insurance of 30 lakhs