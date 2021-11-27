Market fall: Investors’ wealth decreased by more than Rs 4.48 lakh crore, what should investors do? Investors’ wealth tumble over Rs 4.48 lakh cr as markets plummet

Shares of Tata Steel, HDFC, IndusInd Bank and Maruti fell up to 4.2 per cent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were trading with a fall of up to two per cent.

Investors’ wealth fell by Rs 4.48 lakh crore in the day’s trade on Friday, tracking a weak global trend and the BSE index fell 1,488 points. The 30-share index fell 1,488.01 points to 57,307.08 during the day. Equity markets have plunged nearly two per cent amid the emergence of a new, highly contagious form of COVID-19. The European Union announced a temporary ban on flights from South Africa and some EU countries are already in complete lockdown.

Hemang Jani, Head of Equity Strategy and Senior Group Vice President, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, "Thus, there is a fear of this new form of virus spreading to other countries which may again derail the global economy.

Why did the fall?: At present, the markets are affected due to many reasons. While rising corona cases in Europe and other geographies and its impact on the economic recovery are a factor, a new concern over the new Covid type of strain in South Africa has raised new concerns in India and abroad and has once again left the markets restless. Is. At the same time, rising inflation in the US and the US Federal Reserve’s faster-than-expected stimulus program and earlier expectations of interest rate hikes are another factor affecting markets in emerging economies.

If the US speeds up the wrap up of its stimulus program and starts raising rates earlier than expected, it will lead to an outflow of money from emerging economies including India which will affect the stock markets. In the last three trading sessions, FPIs have made a net outflow of Rs 14,700 crore from Indian equities and this has resulted in a sharp fall in the indices.

What should investors do?: If market experts are to be believed, the current fall in the markets driven by future concerns is something that investors should not worry too much. Market participants say that the domestic economic recovery is on track and the pace of vaccination in India is good, the markets should reach new highs going forward. The downsides should be viewed by underweight investors as an entry point for investments. It is also important to note that long-term investors should not sell their holdings in panic, but should do so only when their investment goals have been met and they are in need of funds.