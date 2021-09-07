Market Holiday: Stock Market: Markets will be closed on the occasion of Ganpati festival

Share Market Ganesh Chaturthi News: Friday is Ganesh Chaturthi festival and due to this, equity, currency and derivatives markets will be closed for trading. Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated on Dalal Road on Friday and across the country. Reliance's Geo Phone Next will be launched on Friday, September 10, the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. The commodity market will be closed for trading in the morning session on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, but will remain open for evening trading. The stock market will be open for trading on Monday, September 13 after the Friday holiday.

The market closes with growth

Domestic stock markets will be closed on Friday (September 10) on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. On Thursday, the last trading day of the week, the stock market closed with gains after fluctuating throughout the day. The BSE benchmark Sensex gained 54.81 points, or 0.09 per cent, to close at 58,305.07.

Nifty 50 position

The wide-based National Stock Exchange index Nifty rose by 15.75 points (0.09 per cent) to close at 17,369.25. The Sensex had gained 2,005.23 points, or 3.57 per cent, in the previous week. The country will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday.

Buy media stock

In Thursday’s trading, the stock market saw buying in media stocks while selling pressure was seen on bank and financial stocks. Mixed international signals did not help the stock market much.

How many stocks are there?

On Thursday, 1844 shares closed at the green mark while 1345 shares closed at the red mark. 196 shares hit a 52-week high on Thursday. Most of these were smallcap stocks. Meanwhile, 23 other stocks also hit 52-week lows. All these stocks belong to the midcap space. In the stock market, 365 stocks were traded, the upper circuit was involved and the lower circuit was 170.

