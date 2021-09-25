Markey and Warren say they withdrew from the convention
Democrat of Massachusetts, Senator Edward J. Markey and Elizabeth Warren said on Friday that they had expressed their solidarity with the journalists’ union in the week ahead of a virtual conference hosted by The Boston Globe, which is mired in a year-long dispute. new labor contract.
Mr Markey and Ms Warren were due to attend the panel on Wednesday as part of their home-state newspaper’s conference call titled Globe Summit 2021: The Great Recovery, according to an archived schedule.
A spokesperson for Ms. Warren said on Friday that her team had informed The Globe that she no longer wished to attend the conference, to discuss corporate activism between Ms. Warren and Ben & Jerry’s ice chief executive. Was. Cream Company.
“We hope that a fair contract with better pay and stronger workplace safety can be reached and urge both parties to continue negotiations in good faith,” said spokeswoman Nora Keefe.
In a Guild news release Friday, Mr. Markey said, “I urge Boston Globe management to negotiate and settle a fair contract with workplace safety for these workers without delay.” The senator, a co-sponsor of the Green New Deal legislation, was to sit on a panel with Globe reporter Sabrina Shankman about “a greener, more equitable economy.”
Globe spokeswoman Heidi Flood declined to comment on the senators’ absence. “The Globe Summit has been an incredible opportunity for us to showcase our journalism to a national audience,” she said.
The final contract between the Boston Newspaper Guild and The Globe expired at the end of 2018. A key key point in negotiating a new contract, according to the Guild, is The Globe’s willingness to codify its ability to outsource journalistic work.
“We are very grateful that our elected leaders see the importance of keeping the Boston Globe reporting local – and not outsourcing these jobs to distant locations,” Guild President Scott Steves said in a statement.
The Globe is one of the last major metropolitan dailies to be independently owned locally. John W. Henry, who also owns the Boston Red Sox and English soccer team Liverpool, bought the newspaper from The New York Times Company in 2013 as part of a $70 million deal. Last year, Mr. Henry’s wife, Linda Pizzutti Henry, co-owner of The Globe, became chief executive of Boston Globe Media Partners, which also publishes the health news website State.
The Globe Summit was scheduled to end Friday afternoon with a panel about the newspaper’s Spotlight team, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The investigative group won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service to uncover sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church, an effort depicted in the 2015 film “Spotlight.”
