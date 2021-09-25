Markey and Warren say they withdrew from the convention

Democrat of Massachusetts, Senator Edward J. Markey and Elizabeth Warren said on Friday that they had expressed their solidarity with the journalists’ union in the week ahead of a virtual conference hosted by The Boston Globe, which is mired in a year-long dispute. new labor contract.

Mr Markey and Ms Warren were due to attend the panel on Wednesday as part of their home-state newspaper’s conference call titled Globe Summit 2021: The Great Recovery, according to an archived schedule.

A spokesperson for Ms. Warren said on Friday that her team had informed The Globe that she no longer wished to attend the conference, to discuss corporate activism between Ms. Warren and Ben & Jerry’s ice chief executive. Was. Cream Company.

“We hope that a fair contract with better pay and stronger workplace safety can be reached and urge both parties to continue negotiations in good faith,” said spokeswoman Nora Keefe.