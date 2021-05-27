Markie – Age, Height, Net Worth



Markie Werox is a famous TikTok content creator from Los Angeles, America. Find Markie Werox Age, Height, Biography, Birthday, Wiki, and many more.

Markie Werox, widely identified as Markie is one of the famous TikTokers from America. He is one of the youngest TikTokers from Los Angeles who has successfully assembled such huge fans and followers. Markie is noted for his artistic content that includes comedy videos, various challenges, and short videos.

Markie Werox Age

Markie (born April 27, 2002) is 19 years old as of 2021. He celebrates his birthday always in some unique ways on April 27. The zodiac sign of the famous TikToker is Taurus.

Biography: Family, Education

Markie Werox was born to a caring family residing in Los Angeles of California. He still lives with his family in the United States. Markie has a family of five. Although he has not revealed the names of his father and mother, we still know the names of his siblings. Markie has a brother whose name is Cas Werox and his sister’s name is Carmen Werox. He went to a local high school in his hometown and is currently looking for a college to pursue his higher education. For now, Markie is a high school graduate.

Markie Net Worth

The net worth of Markie is $60 thousand as of 2021. The main source of his income is the revenue generated from videos on YouTube and TikTok. He additionally makes money from affiliate marketing on his social handles.

Net Worth in 2021 $60 thousand Annual Earnings $5 thousand Assets Will Update

Career Information

Before Markie Werox was famous on TikTok, he was recognized on Instagram. He launched his Instagram journey back in 2015 and posted his first picture. His reputation on Instagram brought him many possibilities. When he opened a TikTok account, Markie colluded with a group of musers called The Creator Mansion. He received a reassuring response to his videos. So, Markie determined to continue making TikTok videos, but with his brother, Cas Werox. They opened a joint account and started generating content. Within no time, he became a crown muser.

He now has 5.7 million followers on his TikTok account which goes by the username ‘markie.ly’. We can reach him anytime at [email protected] Moreover, he has recently opened a YouTube channel under the name ‘Markie’ where he has over 78.5 thousand subscribers. Similarly, he has earned about 800 thousand followers on Instagram with just 31 posts.

Height and Weight

Markie is fairly tall as he stands 5 feet and 7 inches tall for the height. In the same way, he has a stable body weight of 68 kg. He has a deep and suggestive voice while his hair is styled in the way of Leonardo’s.

Who is he Dating?

It might be hard for you to believe but the charming TikTok star does not have a girlfriend yet. He is currently single and has not been in any romantic relationships yet.

Obviously Not Married

Markie Werox is still single and not yet married. He also does not have any children and likes to be focused on his work rather than to have some romantic time for now.

Quick Wiki and Bio

Basic Info Full Real Name Markie Werox Date of Birth April 27, 2002 Age 19 years old Birthday April 27 Nick Name Markie Family Name Werox Birth Place Los Angeles, California Current Residence California, United States Gender Male Profession TikToker Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sun Sign Taurus Awards Under Review Physical Stats Height in Feet 5 feet and 7 inches Weight in Kg 68 kg Height in Meter 1.7 m Weight in Lbs 149 lbs Measurement 42-30-35 Hair Color Brown Eye Color Light Brown Shoe Size (US) 7 Tattoo None Family Father Not Mentioned Mother Not Presented Brother(s) Cas Werox Sister(s) Carmen Werox Grandfather Not Disclosed Grandmother Not Divulged Personal Life Marital Status Unmarried Girlfriend Single Wife Not Yet Married Son(s) Not Given Birth Daughter(s) Not Yet Born Education Highest Qualification High School Degree High School Local High School College Not Attended University Not Enrolled Profiles YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok

