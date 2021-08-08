Markie Post, ‘Night Court’ Actress, Dies at 70

Markie Post, the effervescent actress known for her roles in the television series “Night Court” and “The Fall Guy” and the film “There’s Something About Mary” during a career that spanned four decades, died on Saturday in his home in Los Angeles. . She was 70 years old.

Her death was confirmed by her manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, who provided a statement from Ms Post’s family that the cause of death was cancer.

Ms Post had continued to act for nearly four years after her initial cancer diagnosis and while undergoing chemotherapy treatments which she called her “side job,” her family said.

Since her diagnosis, she had worked on a Lifetime Christmas movie and had a recurring guest role on the ABC series “The Kids Are Alright”.