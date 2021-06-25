Marriage became the reason for Shahrukh and Salman’s fight, King Khan himself revealed

New Delhi. Superstar Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan are one of the special stars of Bollywood. In the media, the discussions of both are known more for friendship, less for enmity. There was a time when there was such a rift between these two that seeing each other, these people used to change their path. But very few people know about what was the reason for such a huge enmity between the two stars. So today we tell you the ‘real’ reason for the fight between the two actors, which was revealed by Shahrukh and Salman themselves during an award.

The pairing of Salman-Shahrukh was seen in the superhit film ‘Karan-Arjun’. But the quarrel after this became more discussed than their film. As long as there was tension between Salman and Shahrukh, the eyes of their fans were also fixed on them. However after patching everything is fine now.

Salman and Shahrukh Khan told that the reason for the fight between us was marriage. Shahrukh Khan revealed that, ‘I told Salman that whenever I go home, I feel very happy when I come in front of my wife, to which Salman said that when I go home, I don’t have a wife. That’s why I feel more happy than him.’ Shahrukh Khan further said, ‘I said, when I go home, my sweetheart sits on my lap, I feel happy. He said, ‘I go home, a lot of sweethearts sit in my lap, I feel even more happy.’ So there was a fight between us about this matter.

Let us tell you that even in Katrina Kaif’s birthday party, the news of a fight between the two was received. Although now both have patched up, they even appear in each other’s films. Well, we do not claim that what is the real reason for these quarrels, but it is necessary that from these things of Shahrukh it seems that the truth is something else.