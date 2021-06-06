Married At First Sight is being investigated by media watchdog

The eighth season of Married At First Sight Australia sparked its fair proportion of controversy when it hit screens earlier this yr.

And Australia’s media watchdog has now formally commenced an investigation after receiving a document variety of 54 viewer complaints, The Herald Solar stories.

Talking to the publication, a consultant from the Australian Communications and Media Authority confirmed: ‘The ACMA has commenced an investigation into episodes of the 2021 season of MAFS and is presently assessing the scope of the investigation noting the vary of points raised in complaints over a number of episodes.’

Complaints: The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has commenced an investigation into this yr’s season of Married At First Sight after receiving a complete of 54 complaints Pictured: MAFS star Bryce Ruthven

A major proportion of the complaints alleged this system included personally abusive interactions between individuals through gaslighting, social, verbal and psychological abuse, and that this system perpetuated and promoted the theme of home abuse.

In April, 9 despatched a prolonged two web page letter apologising for ‘any considerations which can have been raised by your viewing of the Program,’ however defended its content material as preserving with its classification.

Many viewers took offence at scenes involving controversial couple Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven.

ACMA revealed it had at the moment acquired 14 complaints about this yr’s season of MAFS, and 4 of these had been about Bryce and Melissa, each 31.

‘Below the co-regulatory system, the ACMA will refer complainants to the broadcaster within the first occasion,’ the media watchdog mentioned again in April.

If the complainant doesn’t obtain a response from the broadcaster inside 60 days, or is not happy with the response, they might refer their grievance to the ACMA who might select to research.

In a prolonged letter obtained by The Wash, 9 apologised for the way in which the fact present made some viewers really feel.

‘We sincerely apologise for any concern or misery which can have been raised by your viewing of this system,’ 9’s compliance division wrote.

The community said the views of the present’s individuals didn’t mirror 9 as a complete, and that everybody on the present has entry to psychological help.

9 additionally acknowledged that ‘bullying and battle’ are ‘severe points’, however insisted Married At First Sight didn’t breach any broadcast requirements.

The eighth season of Married At First Sight Australia was probably the most complained-about season within the present’s historical past.

Triggered: Moreover, a Change.org petition is demanding Channel 9 concern an apology for airing ‘triggering’ scenes involving the ‘gaslighting’ groom and his long-suffering spouse