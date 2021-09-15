Married at First Sight UK: Viewers brand Amy Christophers ‘Savage’ for writing ‘Two Answers’

Married UK viewers on First Sight accused Amy Christophers of ‘cheating’ after she revealed that she wrote ‘two answers’ on whether it depends on how her husband behaved during the commitment ceremony .

On tonight’s episode of the E4 show, Amy, 34, a sports journalist from Cornwall at a commitment ceremony, decides whether she wants to stay or leave in the process after a constant tussle with her West London-based husband, Joshua Christie, 26.

However, Joshua and viewers alike were in for a shock when he revealed that he wrote two responses, depending on how Josh acted on the couch.

‘Amy clearly has a bigger problem with the rules. That’s not how show love works,’ one wrote, while another wrote: ‘Amy clearly has a big problem with the rules. It’s not like the show deals with love.’

A third added: ‘Two answers … honestly upset! How is this allowed?’ While the fourth agreed: ‘That’s not how the Emmy game works.’

Elsewhere, the fifth wrote: ‘Is it stay or leave amy?!! She is just making her own rules this week.’

At the beginning of the episode, Amy admitted that she was still contemplating the events of last night’s dinner party.

“Last night’s dinner party was really intense,” Amy explained. ‘I honestly don’t know where my heads are right now. I passionately need some real answers otherwise I am giving up.’

Sitting with her husband, she admitted: ‘You really wound me in front of you every time you said “how long is a piece of string”.

Then, during tonight’s commitment ceremony, when the married couple sat on the couch in front of the experts and the other couples participating in the experiment, Amy made a shocking announcement.

‘I’ve written two answers,’ she said, to Josh’s shock. I’m going to judge from what Josh said on the couch.

Amy explained that she and Josh move at ‘different speeds’ and added that she feels ‘quite alone’ (pictured, together)

The sports journalist further added how after listening to Josh, she can see that he is ‘trying’.

Other shocked contestants watch as Amy prepares to announce her decision (pictured)

Many defended Josh, with one viewer writing: ‘Amy needs to ignore past behavior to give this current relationship a chance’ (pictured)

‘Listening to Josh, I think he’s trying but we move at different speeds and I feel all alone.’

She continued: ‘Thinking about it, I’ve previously been left in social situations where my partner hasn’t checked in on me, I don’t want anyone like that again.’

But Josh admits: ‘Right now, I’m the kind of person who takes my time with things. She is fast-tracking living things and sometimes she overwhelms me with the future. For me, when I go back to the corner like a young boy, I act the wrong way.’

However, after much discussion, Amy decided to give their relationship one last try and opted to show the side which read ‘stay’.

And several viewers defended Josh on social media, with one viewer writing: ‘Amy needs to ignore past behavior to give this current relationship a chance,’ while another said: ‘How fast you Amy would you like to go? You are already married, which literally means as far as it can go.’

Elsewhere in the episode, personal trainer Marilis Corrigan After an argument with her husband on the show, she confessed that she “doesn’t want to marry a tough man everyone is afraid of”.

Marilis, 37, of Beverly, Yorkshire, marries military man and fellow fitness fanatic Frankie, 47, on the current series of the E4 show, as the pair head to the Lake District on their honeymoon.

However, on The Tonight Show, Marilis admitted that she had a ‘warm disagreement’ with Frankie and felt so uncomfortable that she slept in a different room.

Marilis said that Frankie had become ‘quite upset’ and ‘wasn’t good at handling his emotions,’ adding: ‘I don’t want to be with someone who is like a rude person that everyone is afraid of.’

And those who watched took to social media to express their thoughts on the tense scene.

‘He really needs to run a mile from Frankie. There are too many red flags,’ one commented, while another said: ‘Maz, this is one of many red flags. Protect yourself and your children and run away from this man.’

A third added: ‘I knew Frankie was a weirdo! Ever since he had to remove himself from the situation. You know exactly what happened,’ while the fourth wrote: ‘Yeah, Marilis doesn’t have to physically distance herself from an argument with Frankie because she won’t let it go.’

After the second dinner party of the series, Adam and Frankie sit down to discuss their marriage. Marlies.

When asked how the relationship is going, Frankie said: ‘We have to take some steps. but let.’

Those who watched took to social media (pictured) to express their thoughts on the tense scene between the couple

Meanwhile Marilis told the camera: ‘Last night, after the dinner party, Frankie and I had some disagreements.

‘He got a little upset and didn’t leave her. Before it got any hotter, I removed myself and went to live in a different room.

‘I didn’t hear from him all night. that was weird.

‘I definitely don’t think Frankie is good with his feelings. I think he can take things very personally.

He was later seen talking to his fellow co-stars before a commitment ceremony, saying: ‘I don’t know if you can [change people].’

When asked by a contestant if she could ‘move on’ with the relationship if Frankie didn’t change, she said: ‘I have to be on guard because I have two kids. They are really important and that’s all.

Frankie told his co-star Adam that he felt he had to ‘take a few steps’ with his new wife, Marilis, after the pair had an argument.

Marilis confesses she had a ‘heated disagreement’ with Frankie and felt so uncomfortable that she slept in a different room

She continued: ‘Previous relationships didn’t work out for me because ex-boyfriends don’t open up and don’t show their emotional side to me.’

Meanwhile Frankie told the camera: ‘There have been some dark spots in my 47 years of life. I’ve only known him for three weeks.

I can’t just say, “It happened and it happened” on the first day to explain these situations.

Frankie, who spent the last 16 years living in Dubai, married Marlyse, the mother-in-law of two children, and both were sent to Cumbria on vacation.

Marilyse later expressed her concern to her co-stars, telling the group that she felt ‘protected’ because of her children.

The newlyweds received news that they were heading to the Lake District and the couple thought their destination of choice was ‘wonderful’.

Frankie said: ‘I know it’s going to be active, I love the outdoors and I’m really going for it.

‘For me it will be a good test of Marilis’ endurance, both mentally and physically.

‘I’ll give him a head start on every ponytail and we’ll see how we move on, but obviously I’m daddy.’

Eight couples, along with sixteen singletons, seven women and nine men, walked down the aisle during the new series of the hit show, which continues tonight at 9 p.m. on E4.