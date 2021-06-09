Married At First Sight’s Booka Nile holds hands with a tattooed musician

She failed to search out love with Brett Helling on the most recent season of Married At First Sight.

Nevertheless it appears Booka Nile has lastly discovered her Mr Proper after she was noticed holding hands with tattooed musician Corey Freear in Perth on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old actuality star regarded sensational in a tight pleather costume, which confirmed off her svelte pins and tiny waist to perfection.

She teamed her look with strappy black sandals, and carried a massive coat below her arm as she made her approach into the venue.

Booka opted for dewy basis with lashings of mascara and peach lip gloss.

The Make Them Endure keyboardist wore her blonde locks in beautiful curls, and accessorised with a fairly necklace.

She could not wipe the smile off her face as she held hands with Corey, who performs within the rock band Sunday Sunset.

Whereas the pair have not confirmed their romance, they’ve been pictured collectively on Instagram and have exchanged flirty feedback.

Day by day Mail Australia has contacted Booka and Corey for additional remark.

Booka was partnered with electrician and psychology scholar Brett on 9’s Married At First Sight, however they cut up earlier than the ultimate vows.

Brett later stated the pair had ‘tunnel imaginative and prescient’ whereas on the present, and realised their relationship would not final within the exterior world.

Cute: Whereas Booka and Corey have not confirmed their romance, they’ve been pictured collectively on Instagram and have exchanged flirty feedback

‘Booka and I have been hanging out in the future and we have been simply having a chat about life and every kind of issues. I feel we each simply got here to the realisation that it wasn’t one thing we needed to pursue exterior of the experiment,’ he stated.

‘If you’re in that atmosphere you’re centered on each other a lot you sort of get this tunnel imaginative and prescient and also you neglect about what is going on again residence. We simply realised that it wasn’t meant to be.’

Brett added that he felt the best way the couple gracefully dealt with leaving this system was a testomony to their ‘maturity and good character’.