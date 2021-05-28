Married At First Sight’s Bryce Ruthven shares insight into ‘real’ relationship with Melissa Rawson

They’re some of the controversial {couples} on season eight of Married At First Sight.

And on Thursday, Bryce Ruthven, 30, shared a behind-the-scenes take a look at a weird date he loved with girlfriend Melissa Rawson, 31, throughout which she threatened to leap into Sydney Harbour.

The video, which was filmed in the course of the first few weeks of the experiment and shared to Instagram on Friday, confirmed Bryce strolling throughout Sydney’s Darling Harbour with Melissa.

Nevertheless, issues rapidly take a flip when Melissa, who hails from Melbourne, appeared to discuss with the Sydney Opera Home as ‘an enormous shell.’

Because of this, her TV groom shut her down for making an insensitive remark about one in every of Australia’s most iconic websites.

‘A large shell? It is known as the Opera Home… How impolite are you,’ he mentioned within the footage.

The 2 rapidly banter about it earlier than Bryce tries to lighten the temper by asking the blonde actuality star to strive singing opera.

‘Okay, how deep is it Melissa, would you soar in there, summersault… I assumed you possibly can swim although,’ Bryce then says jokingly mentioned as she appears to be like into the deep sea.

Melissa then threatens to leap overboard the Sydney Harbour.

‘C’mon we’re not doing that unhealthy certainly. The opposite {couples} are doing a lot worse than us,’ he mentioned.

Melissa commented on the put up, writing: ‘Wow this was just a few weeks into filming @bryceruthven… these have been the most effective recollections – the actual ones.’

Melissa and Bryce shot to fame after showing within the newest season of Channel 9’s Married At First Sight.