Married At First Sight’s Natasha Spencer announces engagement to businessman Gary Green 

Married At First Sight’s Natasha Spencer has introduced her engagement to boyfriend Gary Inexperienced.

The monetary analyst, who starred on season seven of the Channel 9 courting present, revealed the thrilling information to The Each day Telegraph on Tuesday.

‘It’s all fairly contemporary,’ the 28-year-old advised the publication.

Congratulations: Married At First Sight’s Natasha Spencer introduced her engagement to boyfriend Gary Inexperienced on Tuesday. Natasha is pictured on the launch of luxe eco-brand Nontre final week

Earlier than including: ‘It simply occurred. It’s a fairly ridiculous ring.’

The brunette bombshell went on to reveal the particular second befell aboard a chartered seaplane over Sydney Harbour, the place the businessman offered her with a 5 carat diamond ring.

The information comes after Natasha was noticeably absent from the Married At First Sight Grand Reunion earlier this 12 months, together with many of the contributors from her season.

In August final 12 months, Natasha revealed she was nonetheless ‘making an attempt to transfer on together with her life’ after showing on the often-tumultuous collection.

‘I battled massive time and it has taken me so lengthy to get again to a spot that is feeling somewhat bit higher,’ she revealed to Instructed You So.

Natasha was paired with Mikey Pembroke on the rankings juggernaut.

Their ‘marriage’ fell to items at a cocktail party after Natasha revealed particulars of their intercourse life to Michel Goonan and Stacey Hampton.

She jokingly advised her co-stars that Mikey had solely lasted ’10 seconds’ within the bed room due to a cramp in his buttocks.

They’ve since moved on with their lives and made up.