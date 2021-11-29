Married her sister by teaching tuition, fulfilled her dream of becoming an IAS after failing thrice

Gaurav’s struggle story is inspiring for every aspirant preparing for UPSC. His struggle tells that if you work diligently in fulfilling your dreams, then soon you will get success, just don’t get discouraged.

Rajasthan’s Gaurav Singh Sogarwal, who lost his parents at a very young age, overcame all odds and secured 46th rank in the 2016 Civil Services Examination. The story of his struggle is inspiring for every aspirant preparing for UPSC. Gaurav Singh kept on writing a different story of success even after all the responsibilities and struggles and kept moving forward in his life.

Gaurav Singh Sogarwal, who belonged to a farmer family of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, had his mother died in his childhood. After this, when he turned 14, the shadow of his father was also snatched from his head. Since then Gaurav had to take care of his entire house. Being from a farmer’s family, along with farming, now he had to take care of his siblings as well.

At the age in which people used to have fun during college days, Gaurav used to keep busy with his studies as well as running the household expenses. For this he also used to teach tuitions to the children. He somehow completed his graduation. After this, making his big goal, he came to Delhi to prepare for UPSC.

Let us tell you that Gaurav Singh got his early education from a Hindi medium school. Later, he did his graduation in Electrical Engineering from Bharati Vidyapeeth, Pune. At the same time, after graduation, he started teaching at Narayan IIT Academy in Delhi.

Meanwhile, he also got an opportunity to teach in a coaching institute in Kota. From here he started getting some relief. Some money started coming in and it became easier to fulfill the responsibilities. He taught in this institute for about 2 years. In the meantime, due to the marriage of his sister and the responsibility of education of his younger brother, his UPSC preparation got tarnished.

However, he did not let his dream die. Gaurav did not give up and started preparing for UPSC again. During this, he could not get selected by one mark in the prelims exam in the first attempt. In the second attempt, he could not clear the Mains exam by one mark. However, in the meantime he was selected in the BSF as an Assistant Commandant.

It was during the training that Gaurav came to know that his 99th rank has come in the 2015 Civil Services Examination. After this, Gaurav again took the UPSC exam in 2016 and got 46th rank. Gaurav’s struggle story proves that if you put all your dedication and hard work towards fulfilling your dreams, then you will surely get success soon after, just don’t get discouraged.