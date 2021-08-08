Marsha Mason’s ‘New York Loft in a Hayfield’

“I find that in general it’s the details that set things apart – what type of door you choose or what type of sconce,” she said, offering the example of the bright red bookcase that houses d ‘on one side a television screen and, on the other, serves as a gallery space for several paintings. “I knew I wanted to do certain things like this.”

The house is a study of contrasts: simple exterior and – thanks to a wealth of furniture and art from around the world and different stages of her life and career – vibrant and eclectic interior. Here, a 19th century Spanish chair; there, a sofa by Design Within Reach. There, a French campaign office.

Twenty-five years ago, when Ms. Mason was honored at a film festival in Egypt, she went shopping and brought back a game table with parquet inlays and mosaic chairs. These made their way from New Mexico to Connecticut. A pair of spindle chairs with rush seats and leather cushions was purchased for the Bel-Air house which she shared with Mr. Simon. After the couple broke up, she kept the chairs, which have since been fitted with crushed velvet pillows.

The Tulip dining table and chairs were purchased after the divorce when she moved into a co-op in Central Park West. They are now in a corner with a living abstract and a painted wooden sculpture of a mother and child that was part of the decor during her years with Mr. Simon.

Three wooden female figures from Thailand and a wooden head of a king with a joyful face from one of Ms. Mason’s trips to India are exhibited at the top of the Stûv fireplace which dominates the great room. A statue of Ganesh is on sentry in the hallway in front of his room.