Marshall Faulk Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What is Marshall Faulk’s Net Worth?

Marshall Faulk is a former football running back who has a net worth of $20 million. Marshall Faulk played in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams. With the latter team, he appeared in two Super Bowls and won Super Bowl XXXIV. Following his retirement in 2007, Faulk became an analyst on various NFL Network programs.

Early Life

Marshall Faulk was born on February 26, 1973 in New Orleans, Louisiana. As a teen, he went to Carver High School, where he played on the football team and was a standout sprinter on the track. Faulk worked at the Louisiana Superdome selling popcorn during New Orleans Saints games.

Collegiate Career

After receiving numerous recruitment offers from major colleges, Faulk accepted an athletic scholarship to go to San Diego State University. Almost immediately, he was a huge success on the school’s football team. In just his second game, he amassed 386 yards and scored seven touchdowns, both breaking freshman records. Faulk went on to have one of the most accomplished freshman seasons in NCAA history, posting 1,429 yards rushing, 23 touchdowns, and 140 points. He had an even more impressive sophomore year, amassing 1,600 yards rushing. Faulk finished his collegiate career at SDSU having broken many of the school’s offensive records, including in all-purpose yards and touchdowns.

Indianapolis Colts

In the 1994 NFL Draft, Faulk was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts; he subsequently signed a seven-year, $17.2 million contract with the team. His rookie season was a success, as he rushed for 1,282 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. Moreover, he became the first NFL player ever to win both the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and the Pro Bowl’s MVP Award for the same season. The next year, Faulk rushed for 1,078 yards and scored 14 touchdowns, with the Colts just barely missing the Super Bowl. His third season with the Colts was one of his weakest, as a toe injury resulted in a meager record of 587 yards rushing during the season. Faulk bounced back over the next two seasons, posting over 1,000 yards in each. Additionally, in his final year in 1998, he caught 86 passes for 906 yards, and was the leader in the NFL in total yards from scrimmage with 2,227.

St. Louis Rams and Super Bowls

Faulk was traded to the St. Louis Rams in 1999, and signed a seven-year, $45.2 million contract, the biggest deal in Rams history at that time. Once again, he was an almost immediate success upon joining a new team; in his first year, he became part of “The Greatest Show on Turf,” a nickname given by coordinator Mike Martz to the Rams’ record-breaking offense. In this powerful offensive company, Faulk posted an NFL record of 2,429 yards from scrimmage, as well as 1,381 yards rushing, 1,048 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns. Moreover, he broke the NFL season record for most receiving yards made by a running back. The Rams went on to win Super Bowl XXXIV against the Tennessee Titans, with Faulk’s 90 receiving yards in the game the second most by a running back in the history of the Super Bowl.

Faulk continued his success in his second season with the Rams, and was named NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. He posted 1,359 yards rushing in 14 games, and established a new NFL record with 26 touchdowns. Faulk had another exceptional season the next year, rushing 260 times for a career-high 1,382 yards. For the third consecutive year, he was named the Offensive Player of the Year. The Rams went on to return to the Super Bowl, where they ultimately fell to the New England Patriots.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Final Years with the Rams and Retirement

Following his string of huge successes in his first three years with the Rams, Faulk’s age and various injuries began to catch up to him. He had his last 1,000-yard rushing season in 2001. Despite his waning performance, Faulk signed a new seven-year, $43.95 million contract in 2002. The Rams struggled mightily that season, with Faulk only notching 953 yards and 80 receptions in 14 games. In 2003, he played in only 11 games, finishing with 818 yards and 45 receptions; however, the Rams rebounded nicely with a 12-4 season record. The next year, Faulk split time with rookie Steven Jackson, playing in 14 games and rushing for 774 yards. He had his final season in the NFL in 2005, when he posted only 292 yards rushing, and failed for the first time in his career to score a rushing touchdown.

In 2006, Faulk underwent reconstructive knee surgery, causing him to miss the entirety of the NFL season. Although he was willing to continue with the Rams the next year if they allowed him back, he ultimately announced his retirement from football in 2007.

Career Earnings

During his career, Marshall Faulk earned around $48 million in total NFL salary.

Post-Playing Career

After retiring from NFL playing, Faulk became an analyst for the NFL Network. He appeared on such programs as “NFL Total Access,” “Thursday Night Football,” and “NFL GameDay Morning.” Faulk and two of his fellow ex-NFL players were ultimately suspended from the network in 2017 after they were accused of sexual harassment by a former wardrobe stylist.

Personal Life

From 2006 to 2014, Faulk was married to Lindsay Stoudt; together, they had three children. Faulk has another three children from a prior relationship.