World

Marshalls Robbed on Long Island – Gadget Clock

6 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Marshalls Robbed on Long Island – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Marshalls Robbed on Long Island – Gadget Clock

Marshalls Robbed on Long Island – Gadget Clock

Marshalls Robbed on Long Island – Gadget Clock

Two men and a woman, all from Long Island, have been arrested on charges including grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property for a half-dozen heists from the same Marshalls store in Nassau County last month — and they only got caught when they tried to rob a different Marshalls on Monday, police say.

Detectives conducting a traffic stop on Fulton Street at Cathedral Avenue apprehended suspects Rodney Galloway, 53, Willie White, 55, and Michele Brown, 24 in connection with seven heists, six of them in January, at the two stores.

According to police, the trio stole $8,200 worth of Marshalls merchandise from the store on Rockaway Turnpike on six different days in January, between Jan. 5 and Jan. 31. They then allegedly robbed a different Marshalls a day ago — one on Hempstead Turnpike on Elmont — and shortly after, they were in handcuffs.

All three defendants were arraigned Tuesday on the charges. It’s not clear if any entered a plea, nor was it known if they had retained attorneys.

Detectives say their investigation is ongoing and ask anyone who feels they may have fallen victim to the trio to call 1-800-244-TIPS.

#Marshalls #Robbed #Long #Island #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  The Netherlands aims to keep its schools open, even as cases soar among young people.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment