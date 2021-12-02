Marta Ortega, Daughter of Inditex Founder, Will Lead the Company

Inditex, the giant Spanish fashion retailer, has appointed Marta Ortega, daughter of the company’s co-founder, as president, as the fashion sector unexpectedly tracks a generation’s handover while facing key supply chain challenges related to the epidemic. The company said Tuesday.

Ms. Ortega, 37, will take over in April from Pablo Isla, who has led the company since 2011 and is widely credited with the group’s online and international growth, including in the Chinese market. Inditex sells Zara, Massimo Dutti, Burska and Pull & Bear brands.

Ms. Ortega has been working as an assistant at Bershka for her family’s company for the past 15 years.

“I have always said that I would dedicate my life to walking in the footsteps of my parents, looking to the future but learning from the past,” she said in a statement.