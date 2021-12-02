Marta Ortega, Daughter of Inditex Founder, Will Lead the Company
Inditex, the giant Spanish fashion retailer, has appointed Marta Ortega, daughter of the company’s co-founder, as president, as the fashion sector unexpectedly tracks a generation’s handover while facing key supply chain challenges related to the epidemic. The company said Tuesday.
Ms. Ortega, 37, will take over in April from Pablo Isla, who has led the company since 2011 and is widely credited with the group’s online and international growth, including in the Chinese market. Inditex sells Zara, Massimo Dutti, Burska and Pull & Bear brands.
Ms. Ortega has been working as an assistant at Bershka for her family’s company for the past 15 years.
“I have always said that I would dedicate my life to walking in the footsteps of my parents, looking to the future but learning from the past,” she said in a statement.
Inditex has appointed a new CEO, Oscar Garcia Massiras, a former state attorney who joined Inditex in March. The current chief executive, Carlos Crespo, is returning to his former job as chief executive.
Ms Ortega has long been considered by her father, Amancio Ortega, the 85th richest man in Spain and the majority shareholder in the company.
Shares of Inditex fell more than 5 per cent on Tuesday after the announcement of the appointment. Investors were concerned that the new team of Ms. Ortega and Mr. Garcia Massiras lacked operational experience at a time when retailers were battling coronavirus epidemics, as well as supply disruptions.
However, the stock rose 4.5 percent on Wednesday.
“Time is not the best,” Kepler, the brokerage, wrote in a note to investors. “We believe that both Marta Ortega and CEO Oscar Massiras want to prove their ability to drive this giant monster in the midst of the Covid crisis.”
Inditex was founded by Shri. Ortega and his then-wife Rosalia Mera did it in 1975 in Galicia, northwestern Spain, where Inditex still makes some of its clothes. The company also manufactures in Europe, Asia and other parts of Africa and has more than 6,000 stores worldwide.
#Marta #Ortega #Daughter #Inditex #Founder #Lead #Company
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.