Martha Kalifatidis demands apology from Sunrise host David Koch

By | May 31, 2021
Livid Martha Kalifatidis calls Sunrise host David Koch and DEMANDS an apology after he accused her of elbowing him on the 2019 Logies

Martha Kalifatidis referred to as up Sunrise host David ‘Kochie’ Koch on reside radio on Monday and demanded he apologise for sparking their ‘elbowgate’ feud two years in the past.

Kochie, 65, infamously accused the Married At First Sight star, 33, of ‘elbowing’ him within the ribs on the 2019 Logie Awards – however she has all the time insisted it by no means occurred.

Martha revisited the saga on The Kyle and Jackie O Present throughout a section by which she was challenged to settle her varied movie star feuds.

She referred to as Kochie however he did not reply, so she left a voicemail message.

‘Hey, buddy, it is Martha Kalifatidis calling you right here from Kyle and Jackie O,’ she mentioned.

‘Simply wished to name you up, we’re working with Bully Zero, a tremendous charity. We thought this might be an awesome alternative so that you can clear up on air that I by no means elbowed you on the crimson carpet and also you clearly did that for clickbait and for some consideration, which you bought.’ 

She then hung up and radio host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson declared: ‘It was a sassy message!’

The ‘elbowgate’ saga started on the Logie Awards on June 30, 2019.

The morning after the ceremony, Kochie accused Martha reside on Sunrise of elbowing him within the ribs and being ‘pushy’ whereas attempting to get to the media wall.

She strongly denied any wrongdoing, however did acknowledge she could have by chance ran into somebody.

Nonetheless, pictures from the occasion later proved she and her boyfriend Michael Brunelli had been nowhere close to the Sunrise staff on the evening.

In an emotional video on Instagram – posted two days after she was mocked on air by the Sunrise staff – Martha mentioned Kochie and his then co-anchor Sam Armytage had been no higher than on-line trolls.

‘I am an individual and I’ve emotions and Sam and Kochie have precipitated me a lot stress and anxiousness these previous few days and I simply really feel prefer it’s so pointless. Like for what, for scores?’ she mentioned.

‘It is on the expense of my well-being and it isn’t honest!’

‘He [Kochie] simply thinks that as a result of I used to be on a actuality TV present that I do not should get an apology from him or maybe that I am beneath him.

WHAT IS ‘ELBOWGATE’? 

The saga started when Kochie instructed his Sunrise co-hosts on July 1, 2019, he was ‘bruised’ after being ‘elbowed’ by Martha on the Logies crimson carpet the evening earlier than.

Kochie and his colleagues Sam Armytage, Natalie Barr and Mark Beretta mocked Martha, saying the incident supposedly occurred as she was attempting to be photographed.

Martha then hit again in a YouTube video, denying the incident and calling the Sunrise staff ‘bullies’.

Martha’s boyfriend Michael Brunelli additionally lashed out on the ‘smug’ hosts.

What's 'elbowgate'? The saga started when Kochie instructed his Sunrise co-hosts on July 1, 2019, he was 'bruised' after being 'elbowed' by Martha on the Logies crimson carpet the evening earlier than.

What’s ‘elbowgate’? The saga started when Kochie instructed his Sunrise co-hosts on July 1, 2019, he was ‘bruised’ after being ‘elbowed’ by Martha on the Logies crimson carpet the evening earlier than. Pictured (left to proper) Natalie Barr, Sam Armytage, David Koch and Mark Beretta

Days later, Kochie instructed Day by day Mail Australia: ‘All I am going to apologise for is placing myself in a harmful place between her and a photographer.’

Following Kochie’s refusal to apologise, Martha as soon as once more denied ‘assaulting’ him and mentioned the entire saga was inflicting her ‘stress and anxiousness’.

Sam went on to maintain the feud going by taking one other swipe at ‘pushy’ Martha whereas chatting with Nova’s Fitzy & Wippa.

‘They’ve continued to mock me each morning on Sunrise, and I simply really feel like that goes to point out you that they are no higher than the 1000’s of trolling messages I’ve acquired over the previous few months.’

Martha added that she would not ‘loosen up’ over the state of affairs as a result of she had been ‘falsely accused’ of aggressive behaviour.

Kochie has by no means apologised for what he mentioned and is but to touch upon Martha’s try to contact him on Kyle and Jackie O on Monday morning. 

The timeline of Elbowgate

June 30, 2019: 17:54: Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli arrive on the Logies crimson carpet with Kochie (circled) already forward:

15617634 9635525 image a 53 1622423061469

 

17:56: Kochie stands with the solid of Sunrise as the opposite MAFS stars start the crimson carpet:

15617666 9635525 image a 54 1622423061526

 

17:57: Martha and Michael stay behind the opposite MAFS solid members doing interviews:

15616922 9635525 image a 56 1622423061609

 

18:21: The couple patiently wait for his or her allotted time on the media wall:

15616780 9635525 image a 58 1622423061792

 

18:23: Kochie and the Sunrise staff end up on the media wall earlier than heading inside for the ceremony:

15616764 9635525 image a 60 1622423061810

 

18:27: The primary batch of MAFS members attain the media wall:

15617592 9635525 image a 63 1622423061822

 

18:28: Martha and Michael proceed to attend for his or her flip:

15617600 9635525 image a 65 1622423061830

 

18:30: Martha and Michael are the final to be photographed:

15616782 9635525 image a 66 1622423061835

 

