Martha Kalifatidis demands apology from Sunrise host David Koch

Martha Kalifatidis referred to as up Sunrise host David ‘Kochie’ Koch on reside radio on Monday and demanded he apologise for sparking their ‘elbowgate’ feud two years in the past.

Kochie, 65, infamously accused the Married At First Sight star, 33, of ‘elbowing’ him within the ribs on the 2019 Logie Awards – however she has all the time insisted it by no means occurred.

Martha revisited the saga on The Kyle and Jackie O Present throughout a section by which she was challenged to settle her varied movie star feuds.

Feud: Martha Kalifatidis (left) referred to as up Sunrise host David ‘Kochie’ Koch (proper) on reside radio on Monday and demanded he apologise for sparking their ‘elbowgate’ feud two years in the past

She referred to as Kochie however he did not reply, so she left a voicemail message.

‘Hey, buddy, it is Martha Kalifatidis calling you right here from Kyle and Jackie O,’ she mentioned.

‘Simply wished to name you up, we’re working with Bully Zero, a tremendous charity. We thought this might be an awesome alternative so that you can clear up on air that I by no means elbowed you on the crimson carpet and also you clearly did that for clickbait and for some consideration, which you bought.’

She then hung up and radio host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson declared: ‘It was a sassy message!’

He mentioned, she mentioned: Kochie, 65, infamously accused the MAFS star, 33, of ‘elbowing’ him within the ribs on the 2019 Logie Awards – however she has all the time insisted it by no means occurred

The ‘elbowgate’ saga started on the Logie Awards on June 30, 2019.

The morning after the ceremony, Kochie accused Martha reside on Sunrise of elbowing him within the ribs and being ‘pushy’ whereas attempting to get to the media wall.

Indignant: Martha (pictured on the 2019 Logies) revisited the saga on The Kyle and Jackie O Present throughout a section by which she was challenged to settle her varied movie star feuds. She referred to as up Kochie and left him a voicemail message demanding he apologise for ‘mendacity’ about her

She strongly denied any wrongdoing, however did acknowledge she could have by chance ran into somebody.

Nonetheless, pictures from the occasion later proved she and her boyfriend Michael Brunelli had been nowhere close to the Sunrise staff on the evening.

In an emotional video on Instagram – posted two days after she was mocked on air by the Sunrise staff – Martha mentioned Kochie and his then co-anchor Sam Armytage had been no higher than on-line trolls.

Photographs fired! The morning after the 2019 Logies, Kochie accused Martha reside on Sunrise of elbowing him within the ribs and being ‘pushy’ whereas attempting to get to the media wall

‘I am an individual and I’ve emotions and Sam and Kochie have precipitated me a lot stress and anxiousness these previous few days and I simply really feel prefer it’s so pointless. Like for what, for scores?’ she mentioned.

‘It is on the expense of my well-being and it isn’t honest!’

‘He [Kochie] simply thinks that as a result of I used to be on a actuality TV present that I do not should get an apology from him or maybe that I am beneath him.

‘They’ve continued to mock me each morning on Sunrise, and I simply really feel like that goes to point out you that they are no higher than the 1000’s of trolling messages I’ve acquired over the previous few months.’

Martha added that she would not ‘loosen up’ over the state of affairs as a result of she had been ‘falsely accused’ of aggressive behaviour.

Kochie has by no means apologised for what he mentioned and is but to touch upon Martha’s try to contact him on Kyle and Jackie O on Monday morning.