Martha Kalifatidis loses it over Michael Brunelli’s ‘ugly, second-hand’ engagement ring



Martha Kalifatidis not too long ago tricked her mom Mary into believing she’d crashed her Porsche as a part of a breakfast radio prank.

And now Mary has turned the tables on her daughter, giving her a style of her personal medication on The Kyle and Jackie O Present.

The Huge Brother star, 56, satisfied the Married At First Sight bride, 33, she was about to obtain an ‘ugly, second-hand’ engagement ring from her boyfriend Michael Brunelli throughout a hilarious Solely Mendacity section on Tuesday.

‘My God, that is tiny!’ Martha Kalifatidis misplaced it after her mom Mary tricked her into considering her boyfriend Michael Brunelli had purchased her an ‘ugly, second-hand’ engagement ring

At first of the prank name, Mary defined to her daughter that Michael was purchasing for a diamond ring as a result of he plans to suggest by the top of the 12 months.

She then mentioned: ‘Look, I do not now the best way to let you know this… Michael needs to suggest to you and he confirmed me a photograph of the ring and it’s simply ugly.’

A horrified Martha replied: ‘He would by no means. Is the diamond large?’

‘It is ugly, it’s Victorian fashion… is that what you’ve got confirmed him? It appears like its from a second hand store,’ Mary answered.

The 2 bickered forwards and backwards, as Martha begged her mum to inform Michael to not purchase the hideous ring.

The 2 bickered forwards and backwards, as Martha begged her mum to inform Michael to not purchase the hideous ring.

Panicking on the opposite line, Martha began looking by her boyfriend’s browser historical past to find the dreadful ring.

‘I am going to die if it’s from Etsy, I am going to die,’ she screamed.

She was finally put out of her distress when radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson interrupted with: ‘Solely mendacity!’

Pictured, Martha Kalifatidis (left) with Michael Brunelli (proper)

It comes after Martha pulled an analogous prank on her mum in April, additionally on The Kyle and Jackie O Present.

She tricked Mary into believing she had crashed the household’s Porsche.

As Mary spiralled into panic and fury, the Celeb Apprentice star took the joke one step additional by saying she wanted to borrow $40,000 to pay for the injury.

‘You are a joke!’ Mary Kalifatidis misplaced it after her daughter Martha pranked her into believing she’d crashed a Porsche throughout an Solely Mendacity section on Kyle and Jackie O on Tuesday

‘Mum, it’s Martha, are you able to hear me? I f**king hit the automotive,’ Martha started the cellphone name to her mom on the time.

‘You are f**king joking, man, it’s f**king typical. Do not drive – purchase a motorcycle or stroll… I do not know why you want a automotive. You are simply going to pay the surplus!’ Mary yelled.

Martha then advised her mom she had reversed into one thing and the posh automotive was a write-off.

Prank: Throughout the chaotic section, Martha tricked her mum into believing she had crashed a Porsche and it was a write-off

‘You need a f**king Porsche? Simply purchase a Mazda… Why did you inform me this? Now I’ve obtained anxiousness and I’ve obtained sufficient to take care of,’ a pissed off Mary replied.

Martha defined: ‘There are blind spots all over the place within the automotive… I’ve to go now, they’re coming again to me with the determine I’ve to pay [to repair it].’

The influencer then requested her mum if she might borrow $40,000 to pay for a number of the repairs.

‘Do you assume you may get $40,000 off dad?’ As Mary spiralled into panic and fury, the MAFS star took the joke a step additional by saying she wanted to borrow $40,000 to pay for repairs

‘I’ve obtained my cash in a fund and I will not be capable to take it out as we speak. It is $140,000. Do you assume you may get $40,000 off dad so I will pay it as we speak?’ she mentioned.

‘No, I am not going to name dad. I am stick of being the center individual,’ Mary responded.

Radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson then let Mary know the cellphone name was only a prank and she or he did not have to drive to the crash web site.