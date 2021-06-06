Martha Kalifatidis sports a baggy tracksuit as she grabs a juice in Bondi 

She spent most of final week dressed to the nines whereas attending Afterpay Australian Trend Week.

However Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis minimize a far more informal determine on Thursday as she stepped out in a baggy tracksuit with socks and sandals whereas grabbing a juice in Sydney’s Bondi.

The 32-year-old Celeb Apprentice star appeared stylish but snug as she walked by means of the beachside suburb sporting $500 ‘Sunday Service’ tracksuit pants from Kanye West’s trend model Yeezy.

She teamed the look with a $475 sweatshirt from the identical designer model, which she draped casually throughout her shoulders.

Martha complimented the ensemble with a blue tie-dye T-shirt, and polished off her look with a pair of flat sandals and black socks.

Martha wore minimal make-up on her face, opting just for a contact of eyeliner and a peachy lipstick on her plump pout.

She wore her cropped, raven hair in a wavy type, and accomplished her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Martha’s look got here simply days after she revealed that she and her boyfriend Michael could possibly be getting married for actual – and sooner, relatively than later.

After a fan on Instagram requested once they plan to legally tie the knot, Martha replied: ‘Quickly, I feel!’

Regardless of this, Michael is but to suggest to his long-term girlfriend.

Beautiful: Martha complimented the informal stylish vibes with a blue tie dye T-shirt, and polished it off with a pair of flat sandals which she wore with black socks

The make-up artist-turned-influencer beforehand declined to reply a related query in April.

‘Are you bored of individuals asking when you’re getting married and having children?’ one fan requested Martha.

She responded: ‘I feel it is actually inappropriate except you’re actually near the individual.

‘You simply by no means actually know what others are going by means of. Particularly in relation to asking about beginning a household.’