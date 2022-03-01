Net Worth

Martha Maccallum Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Martha Maccallum Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth
Written by admin
Martha Maccallum Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

Martha Maccallum Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What is Martha MacCallum’s Net Worth and Salary?

Contents hide
1 What is Martha MacCallum’s Net Worth and Salary?
2 Early Life
3 Career
4 Personal Life

Martha MacCallum is an American news host and political journalist who primarily is associated with the Fox News Channel. For her work on Fox News, Martha earns a salary of $2 million per year.

Early Life

MacCallum was born on January 31, 1964 in Wyckoff, New Jersey. She is the daughter of Elizabeth and Douglas MacCallum, Jr. She attended Ramapo High School in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. After finishing high school, she enrolled at St. Lawrence University in New York where she earned her bachelor’s degree in political science. She also studied at the Circle in the Square Theatre School on Broadway and was a founding member of the Miranda Theater Company. She then began working in corporate relations at Dow Jones & Company.

Career

MacCallum’s first experience in broadcasting was with Wall Street Television where she worked as a business news correspondent  from 1991 to 1996. While there, she worked on the shows, “The Wall Street Journal Report,” “World Market Outlook,” and “Business USA.” In 1996, she decided to move to a different station and began working at WBIS-TV. The network set out to focus on sports and business but ultimately was not very successful and folded quickly.

MacCallum then worked as a news reporter and anchor for NBC/CNBC. She was a frequent contributor to the popular program, “The News with Brian Williams,” before landing the role of co-anchor on CNBC’s “Morning Call with Martha MacCallum and Ted David.”

READ Also  Axwell Net Worth | Gadget Clock - Celebrity Net Worth

In 2004, MacCallum moved to the Fox News Channel. From 2006 until 2010, she hosted, “The Live Desk” and then hosted, “America’s Newsroom” from 2010 until 2017. During these years, MacCallum interviewed many notable guests, including former President Barack Obama, late Senator John McCain, and General David Petraeus, among many others.

She also served as host for the new program, “The First 100 Days,” which debuted on January 9, 2017 as a replacement for “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” when that program moved to a different time slot. The show was aimed at tracking the first 100 days of former president Trump’s administration. “The First 100 Days” was then rebranded in April as “The Story with Martha MacCallum.” The show did well for a couple years but ratings began to fall in 2020 and the show was moved from the primetime 7 p.m. time slot to a 3 p.m. time slot.

Getty Images

Consistent with Fox News’ conservative-leaning programming, MaCallum vocalized her support for former president Trump’s administration. She on multiple occasions referred to the Covid-19 virus as the “China Virus,” but also stated that viruses are often named according to their origin. When a group of protestors stormed the Capital building in January of 2021 following Trump’s failed bid for reelection. MacCallum initialized characterized their actions as a “huge victory” and praised the way they had disrupted the system. However, while covering the events later, she described the protests and subsequent trespass into the Capitol building as unsettling.

For her work in journalism, MacCallum is a two-time recipient of the Gracie Award for Women in Journalism. She has also received the Soldiersocks Commitment to Serve Award.

READ Also  Maura Tierney Net Worth | Gadget Clock - Celebrity Net Worth

Personal Life

In 1992, MacCallum married Dan Gregory at the St. Elizabeth Church in Manhattan, New York. The two had met at someone else’s wedding where Gregory asked her to dance with him. The couple have three children together – Elizabeth, Edward, and Harry. The family resides in New Jersey, where many of Gregory’s businesses have their headquarters.


#Martha #Maccallum #Net #Worth #Celebrity #Net #Worth

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Keith Moon Net Worth | Gadget Clock - Celebrity Net Worth

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment