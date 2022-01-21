Martha Stewart talks being struck by lightning 3 times: ‘I think it actually is good for you’

Martha Stewart talks being struck by lightning 3 occasions: ‘I think it actually is good for you’



Martha Stewart is opening up about being struck by lightning.

The 80-year-old way of life guru appeared on Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Present” and performed a sport requiring her to disclose two truths and a lie about herself.

One of many statements she shared was that she had been struck by lightning not as soon as, not twice, however 3 times.

DeGeneres was in a position to guess appropriately that the assertion was true and requested for some clarification.

“Yeah, I imply, it’s like loopy,” Stewart stated. “I think it actually is good for you. If it does not kill you, I think it’s good for you.”

When DeGeneres requested what it feels wish to be struck, Stewart rapidly replied: “Horrible.”

“As soon as it got here out of a water faucet. I used to be leaning in opposition to an iron sink and I noticed the lightning go down the pipe out in my backyard after which it got here again up by means of the water and hit me proper in my abdomen,” she recalled of the primary incident. “Threw me on the ground and my husband discovered me and I used to be alive, however not very comfy.”

The second time, a lightning bolt “got here proper by means of a skylight” within the star’s residence, she shared.

“I appeal to electrical energy,” she stated, joking she’s “so highly effective.”

She did not share particulars of the third incident, however in keeping with a 2009 report from Categorical, she beforehand stated she “was holding on to a metallic stand” and as soon as she let go, “the lightning got here again out by means of my foot.”

In one other spherical of the sport, Stewart referenced her earlier relationship to actor Anthony Hopkins, revealing they break up when she could not disassociate her beau from his Oscar-winning function as Hannibal Lecter in “Silence of the Lambs.”

“I’ve a giant, scary home in Maine that is approach by itself on 100 acres within the forest and I could not even think about taking Anthony Hopkins there,” she defined with a chuckle. “All I might think of was him consuming – you recognize.”

