Martha Stewart tells Ellen DeGeneres the creepy reason she stopped dating Anthony Hopkins



Martha Stewart is dishing why her piping scorching romance with Sir Anthony Hopkins went chilly.

On Wednesday, the 80-year-old appeared on the “Ellen DeGeneres” present and revealed that she broke up with the Oscar winner after he starred in the 1991 thriller “The Silence of the Lambs.”

The businesswoman and TV character made the revelation throughout a rendition of “Two Truths and a Lie,” titled “The place’s The Lie, Martha?” It was throughout that recreation that Stewart insisted her relationship with the 84-year-old was the actual deal.

“I’ve a giant scary home in Maine that is means by itself on 100 acres in the forest,” stated Stewart. “I could not even think about taking Anthony Hopkins there.”

MARTHA STEWART TALKS BEING STRUCK BY LIGHTNING 3 TIMES: ‘I THINK IT ACTUALLY IS GOOD FOR YOU’

She added, “All I may consider was him consuming, you recognize…”

“And also you stopped due to that?” DeGeneres, 63, requested. Stewart replied, “Yeah,” to laughs and applause from the viewers.

The horror flick, which premiered on Valentine’s Day 1991, tells the story of an FBI cadet who should resort to receiving assist from an incarcerated cannibal to catch one other serial killer. The movie grossed greater than $270 million worldwide and earned 5 Oscars, together with a greatest actor win for Hopkins.

Hopkins, who portrayed serial killer Hannibal Lecter, famously stated in the movie, “I ate his liver with some fava beans and a pleasant Chianti.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Whereas Stewart didn’t reveal when she dated Hopkins, she briefly spoke about their relationship throughout an interview with Howard Stern in 2006.

“Oh, I beloved him, however he was… scary,” stated Stewart, as quoted by IMDB. “I used to be going to ask him as much as Maine; I’ve this lovely house in Maine… however then I reconsidered as a result of I noticed that film once more.”

“Would you like somebody consuming your mind if you are sitting in your lovely eating room in Maine?” she requested. “I’d have most likely had a really good relationship with Anthony Hopkins, however I could not get previous the Lecter factor.”

Stewart married Andrew Stewart in 1961. She and the writer have been collectively till 1990 after they referred to as it quits. The previous couple shares a daughter named Alexis, 56.